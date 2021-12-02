ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

No charges for Ex-Scottsdale school board prez with dossier

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police have determined an ousted school board president with an electronic dossier on parents he clashed with will not be charged with a crime.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Quon said in a statement Thursday that investigators did not find anything in the Google Drive on Jann-Michael Greenburg’s computer that rose to the level of criminal conduct.

The contents were all “opensource and/or public documents,” according to police.

Quon says the department has shared its investigation findings with the FBI, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Scottsdale Unified School District’s governing board elected a new interim president last month after the dossier — allegedly started by Greenburg’s father — came to light. Parents who found the link said the Google Drive had information about their finances, addresses and even divorce proceedings. Many called for Greenburg to resign.

Greenburg, a business executive and attorney, remains a board member. The district is conducting its own probe into whether he used school resources for the dossier. He previously said he supported any investigations.

Scottsdale is among several Arizona districts that have seen intense public pressure from a group of parents upset over mask mandates, quarantine requirements or teaching on race and diversity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Security enhancements made in response to prison break

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona corrections officials say they have made enhancements on fence structures and gates in response to an escape of two incarcerated men from a prison earlier this year. The announcement Friday by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry came shortly after the agency released 400...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That’s what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley’s parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Expert: School should have flagged behavior before shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
PONTIAC, MI
The Associated Press

Scottsdale principal terminated after outcry over book

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Scottsdale high school’s principal will not be back next year after a firestorm over a summer book assignment. The Paradise Valley Unified School District governing board voted Thursday not to renew the contract of Linda Ihnat, principal at Horizon High School. Ihnat failed to follow procedure when it came to informing parents about sensitive content in a book, according to board members.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Oklahoma governor denies clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied clemency on Friday for a death row inmate sentenced to die for the 1985 shooting death of a Putnam City schoolteacher. The Republican governor’s decision clears the way for Bigler Stouffer II, 79, to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police#Ex Scottsdale#Ap#The Google Drive
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy