All that’s left now in the state’s 25th special legislative session is Kansas governor Laura Kelly’s signature on the paperwork. Lawmakers worked through most of Monday to address two parts of the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The bill ensures residents will receive medical and religious exemptions if requested. Medical exemptions need to be signed by a medical provider, while a religious exemption cannot be validated. The bill also lets residents receive unemployment benefits if they are fired due to the mandate. Every employer with one or more employee falls under the state mandate, which could involve $50,000 per violation for businesses if they have more than 100 workers — far higher than the $14,000 penalty attached to businesses out of compliance with the federal mandate that’s currently on hold due to pending legal action across the country.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO