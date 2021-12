The 2022 Nebraska football season is going to have a lot of new faces on the field and on the sidelines. But one of those new faces has experience with both. According to Nebraska insider Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, the Huskers are finalizing a deal to add Mickey Joseph to Scott Frost’s staff. Joseph is a Nebraska legend who served as their starting quarterback under Tom Osborne in 1990.

