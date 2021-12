LACONIA — Laconia’s very own Ashley Marsh will compete for the title of Miss America in less than two weeks. “It’s been a whirlwind of an experience,” said Marsh, 2021’s Miss New Hampshire Winner and lifetime Laconia resident. “This was my 5th year competing, my last year I was eligible to compete. So it was sort of 'you know what we're gonna have fun and give it all we got' and I ended up taking home the title.” Marsh explained that 2020 was technically the last year that she was eligible to compete due to her age, but the pandemic cancelled the event. As a result, Marsh was grandfathered into this year’s competition.

