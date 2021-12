On Wednesday, Senator Ron Wyden issued a statement reacting to Congressman Peter DeFazio’s announcement that he will not run for re-election next year. Wyden said, “Peter DeFazio blends all the best qualities of a top-notch legislator – he’s an effective passionate and powerful advocate who always puts the best interests of his constituents first”. Wyden said, “Thanks to Peter DeFazio, roads, bridges and transportation systems in Oregon and nationwide are stronger, last longer and are cleaner and greener”.

