Although Caltrans and Riverside County Transportation crews took time to be with their families in lieu of ongoing highway construction projects during the Thanksgiving holiday, they will be returning to work this coming week. Caltrans reminded motorists that Highway 74, known as the Ortega Highway from Lake Elsinore to San Juan Capistrano and the beach cities may be closed from 10 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the next day, until Dec. 20 due to construction. Pilot cars will be available for residents living in the area or when work is ongoing during the daytime hours. Motorists are urged to take alternate routes during the evening hours. Caltrans continues work on a $28 million project to replace the No. 3 and No. 4 lanes on Interstate 15 in and near Temecula from the Riverside/San D.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO