Hunter x Hunter is getting some special new theme park attractions for Universal Studios! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is still hailed as one of the best action manga of all time despite being in the midst of a hiatus for the majority of its time with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump run. In fact, it's been quite a while since Togashi has resumed with new chapters of the manga as the series is currently in the longest hiatus it has been in yet. But that doesn't mean the franchise itself has disappeared, however.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO