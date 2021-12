Our Cowboys experts weigh in on Dallas’ Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs... The Chiefs and the Cowboys have the same problem on defense today. They have to pressure the quarterback or they are in trouble, bound to surrender plenty of points. Dallas just has more ways to score them with a much sturdier ground game than Kansas City’s. It feels like the Denver loss came at the right time, forcing the Cowboys to refocus last week as they obliterated Atlanta. This will be closer but they are playing better than the AFC champs right now and should encourage more Super Bowl talk with a win.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO