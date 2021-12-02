ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney gets 5 years for looting $2 million from child's estate

Newsday
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for Rebecca Schaefer and Vincent Trimarco Jr. spoke...

www.newsday.com

Shore News Network

Long Island Attorney Sentenced to 57 Months in Prison for Stealing Wrongful Death Inheritance from Child

Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Vincent J. Trimarco, Jr., an attorney admitted to practice law in New York State since 1997, was sentenced by United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a scheme to defraud a minor of her inheritance from a federal wrongful death lawsuit. The Court also ordered Trimarco to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million, and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million. Trimarco pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Real estate lawyer who allegedly stole $14 million from clients to take plea deal

A prominent real estate lawyer who allegedly made off with millions in stolen client funds surrendered Friday to authorities and is slated to take a plea deal next week. Mitchell “Mitch” Kossoff appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday on charges of grand larceny after he disappeared in April with roughly $14 million in client funds that were being held in his business’s escrow account, The Real Deal reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
kalb.com

Charles Mayeux’s attorney trying to get some charges tossed

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In Avoyelles Parish, Charles Mayeux, the former police and fire chief of Evergreen who was convicted of the 2015 murder of his wife through a non-unanimous verdict, will be back in court this month. Shelly Mayeux was found dead inside of the couple’s burning home....
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
WTGS

Attorneys for Satterfield's estate respond to Murdaugh motion to gag Bland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Eric Bland, one of the attorneys representing Gloria Satterfield's estate, issued a statement Wednesday following Alex Murdaugh's motion to gag him. Murdaugh filed the gag motion on Tuesday against the attorney, who has been representing the deceased housekeeper's estate in an alleged fraud scheme. Motion to...
COLUMBIA, SC
Fort Bend Herald

Child rapist gets 25-year prison term

A Fort Bend County jury convicted a Sugar Land man of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Hugo Aguilar was indicted in 2014 on one county of molesting a child. Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony punishable...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A woman sued Walmart after she stepped on a nail and needed her leg amputated. A jury awarded her $10 million.

April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
LAW

