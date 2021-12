I’ve always been interested in immersing myself in learning about the cultural backgrounds of multiple different tribes from Asia; however, my favorite of all to learn about is the Mizo people. They are a tribal ethnic group living in the mountainous region in the southeastern part of Mizoram—a state located in northeast India. But there are also other Mizos that settle in other places out of the state, country, and even continent. They are sometimes called Lushai, Pawi (Lai), Lakher (Mara), and Hmar.

