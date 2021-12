"I Like to Be in America" wrote Stephen Sondheim, who passed away last Friday, at age 91. For 60 years, we've listened to this iconic song from "West Side Story," and how poignant his words mean even more today. People still want to come here and be a part of this democratic experiment in living and being free. As autocracies and authoritarian governments seem to be gaining power in every part of the world, how fortunate we are to wake up every morning and feel good about our own individual rights and freedoms. We are lucky that Mr. Sondheim wrote his songs and lyrics in an America that allowed his creative expression to thrive and touch us all with insight, humor and honesty. We will miss him dearly.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO