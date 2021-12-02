ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Omicron variant isn’t already in the Carolinas, it could be in several weeks, Novant Health doctor says

By Robin Kanady
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If the Omicron variant isn’t already in the Carolinas, it could be in weeks, according to a doctor with Novant Health. Doctors are not at all surprised there’s a new variant. Now, scientists are focused on how effective vaccines are against it.

A Novant Health doctor says what we know about Omicron is it’s raising alarms because of the number of mutations it has particularly related to spiked proteins, which are what the vaccines are designed to imitate and fight the virus.

He says current vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, and the same measures like masking and social-distancing help prevent the spread of future variants.

To fight Omicron, Biden to add travel rules, make at-home COVID tests free

What we don’t know about Omicron is how transmittable it is, if it makes disease and symptoms more severe or if vaccines and previous COVID infections are effective in fighting it.

But here’s why that doctor says you shouldn’t wait for a new vaccine to get your first shot or your booster.

“They should go ahead and be vaccinated, we’ve seen that vaccines seem to be protective against new variants, and listen, 99 percent of what we have right now is still delta variant. I’m sure everybody has seen these cases online, I’ve seen them every day that are just heartbreaking, people who are dying of a preventable viral illness which is COVID, and some of those individuals have been staunch opponents to the vaccine,” said Dr. David Priest of Novant Health.

Founder of conservative Christian Daystar Television Network dies after contracting COVID

The doctor says most of the symptoms of Omicron seem to be the same as the original virus and the delta variant, which are fever, aches, and shortness of breath.

The doctor says schools may need to reevaluate optional masks or hold off on lifting masking requirements until we get more information on omicron.

“I understand that masking can be difficult for children, I understand that it can hurt development, but I think we have to balance all of these issues, and if omicron turns out to be incredibly contagious, you’re going to run the risk of everyone just having to go back to virtual for a time,” said Dr. David Priest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

WebMD

Vaccinated Patients with Omicron Variant Don’t Have Complications: Doctors

Dec. 1, 2021 -- A South African doctor treating patients who tested positive for the Omicron variant said Tuesday that vaccinated people don’t appear to have complications so far. Monitoring complications could provide an early indicator of whether the current COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against serious illness from...
WORLD
News 12

Doctors say 1st Long Islander confirmed with omicron could be evidence that vaccines work with new variant

The first Long Islander to test positive for the omicron variant was fully vaccinated and recently received a booster, according to medical officials. Doctors say this is actually evidence that vaccines are working well. Dr. Dwayne Breining, of Northwell Health Laboratories, says people should be encouraged because the 67-year-old woman...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
foxwilmington.com

Novant Health experts share guidance on new Omicron variant

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) – As we brace for the potential impacts of the latest COVID variant to be discovered in the US, North Carolina-based Novant Health experts are sharing the latest information available on the virus, and guidance on how to plan for the upcoming holiday travel and party season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novant Health#Omicron#Carolinas#Covid
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxbaltimore.com

SHOCKING: Doctors remove human tail from newborn baby

BRAZIL (WBFF) — Doctors in Brazil were able to successfully remove an actual tail from human baby, according to the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports. According to the report, the child's mother did not drink alcohol or use illegal drugs. The mother did have a smoking habit. She had one urinary tract infection that was treated with antibiotics.
AMERICAS
NewsBreak
Health
International Business Times

Parasitic Fetus Attached To Newborn Baby's Stomach Removed In Extremely Rare Surgery

A parasitic fetus, which was attached to its newborn twin's stomach, was removed in an extremely rare surgery in India. A 25-year-old woman had recently given birth to twins at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital city of New Delhi. The fetus, which was attached to the fully developed twin's stomach, only had the neck and head and no limbs, The Times of India reported.
INDIA
survivornet.com

2-Year-Old Boy Diagnosed With Retinoblastoma After His Mother Noticed His Eyes Were Changing Colors; When Parents Should be Concerned

A mother noticed something strange happening to her son — his eyes were changing colors. This led to a devastating retinoblastoma diagnosis. Treatment options for retinoblastoma include freezing and laser therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. As a parent, it’s vitally important to pay attention to your child’s health and take...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
UPI News

Most premature baby to survive was born nearly 19 weeks early

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Alabama boy born nearly 19 weeks before his due date has been dubbed the world's most premature baby to survive by Guinness World Records. Michelle "Chelly" Butler said her son, Curtis Zy-Keith Means, had been due to be born Nov. 11, 2020, but was delivered at the gestational age of 21 weeks, 1 day on July 5, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
