U.S. Politics

Mississippi abortion SCOTUS case could impact the Carolinas, here’s where things currently stand

By Seema Iyer, Esq.
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Fvvp_0dCgHZ8k00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the nation waits to see whether the United States Supreme Court will overturn Roe vs. Wade, FOX 46 takes a look at the state of abortion rights in the Carolinas.

North Carolina has far fewer restrictions than South Carolina overall. However, there is a heartbeat bill pending in Congress since February. According to NC Health News, the rate of abortion has decreased over the last 20 years; 16 percent of all pregnancies were terminated and 66 percent of abortions occurred before 9 weeks of pregnancy.

Surprisingly, 46 percent of women who had abortions were already parents with two or three children and the average age range was 20 to 34-years-old.

Democrats hope threat to abortion rights will rouse voters

NC Health News also reported that there were only 15 clinics in North Carolina that offered abortion services.

In 2020, South Carolina saw the lowest number of abortions in the past four years, according to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. SCDHEC also found that more than half were at 6 weeks or less and 49.3 percent were between 7 and 13 weeks.

As for abortion access, the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health think tank, reported that in 2017 there were only four abortion clinics in South Carolina and “93 percent of South Carolina counties had no clinics that provided abortions, and 71 percent of South Carolina women lived in those counties.”

Related
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: How could upholding Mississippi abortion law impact SC?

The Supreme Court’s decision on whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks could determine if South Carolina’s law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected will go into effect. The law could outlaw abortions in as few as four weeks after conception, or six weeks of pregnancy. More: WLTX.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SELF

The Supreme Court Began Hearing the Mississippi Abortion Case This Week: Here's What's at Stake

This week, the highest court in the U.S. began hearing arguments in a pivotal case on abortion rights. The Mississippi abortion case, which opened on Wednesday, is being described as the greatest threat to reproductive freedom in a generation because it has the potential to overwrite previous rulings that enshrined a person's right to abortion—namely, the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the U.S.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

First Thing: pivotal Mississippi abortion case begins at supreme court

The most important abortion rights case in decades, which will decide the future of abortion access across the country, begins today. The US supreme court is is scheduled to convene at 10am ET and is expected to begin hearing oral arguments in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centers on whether the state of Mississippi can ban abortion at 15 weeks gestation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
NEWS CENTER Maine

How SCOTUS abortion ruling could impact Maine

MAINE, USA — If the U.S. Supreme Court decides the Mississippi law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional, it would place the job of regulating abortions on individual states. Maine law professor Dmitry Bam explained how the ruling won't directly impact Maine's abortion law. "Mississippi's argument is that...
MAINE STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Decision by SCOTUS on abortion could change everything

The Supreme Court is set to decide whether to overrule one of its most historic decisions. Justices heard arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It's the most significant challenge to Roe v. Wade in decades. Roe v. Wade protects abortion as a constitutional right until a fetus develops enough to live outside the womb which is about 24 to 28 weeks.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Colorado Democrats Aim To Uphold Colorado Reproductive Rights Regardless Of Supreme Court Outcome

(CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers were paying close attention this week as the country’s highest court heard arguments in a case that could change abortion rights across the country. “There is a sense after the arguments today that (Roe v. Wade) is in real jeopardy,” state Rep. Meg Froelich said. (credit: CBS) Froelich is among a group of female Democratic leaders planning to introduce the Reproductive Health Equity Act in Colorado. Froelich says there are no state laws preventing a woman from getting an abortion, but there are no laws protecting abortion rights in Colorado, either. “We feel a real sense of urgency that we...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Few want Roe overturned, but abortion opinions vary widely

Arguments before the Supreme Court this week signaled that the conservative-leaning bench may dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States The decision whether to uphold Mississippi s 15-week abortion ban will determine the fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.In 2020, AP VoteCast showed 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision.Even so, polling suggests Americans have nuanced attitudes on the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

US Supreme Court appears likely to roll back abortion rights

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court appeared poised Wednesday to roll back abortion rights in the United States by upholding a law in the southern state of Mississippi that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks. The law passed by the Republican-led legislature in Mississippi, a Bible Belt state, would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and makes no exception for rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

