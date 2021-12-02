ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IE Varsity’s previews of CIF State regional football championships

By Eric-Paul Johnson
San Bernardino County Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at the CIF State regional football championship games involving Inland teams:. Newport Harbor (7-7) at Aquinas (9-5), 6 p.m. IE Varsity info: Aquinas makes its third appearance in the CIF State playoffs and seeks the program’s second regional championship. The Falcons captured the CIF Southern Section’s Division...

www.sbsun.com

