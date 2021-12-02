IE Varsity’s previews of CIF State regional football championships

— North: Sutter (10-1) vs. San Marin (12-1) at River Valley H.S. – Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. If you’ve heard it once or twice, you’ve heard it a million times – a Northern Section squad is a moderate underdog heading into a heavyweight battle against an NCS team. Sutter’s only loss this season came 21-0 before league play against Foothill (Palo Cedro), but every other game it’s played this season has been a win, almost every one coming in blowout fashion. That said, the Huskies defeated a strong, battle-tested Paradise squad in overtime in the Division 3 championship to make it here, so they should be ready to operate under pressure if this is a close game. Their well-balanced offense prefers to run but passes well, and is led by RB Nic Fisher and QB Trevor Eck. LB Joseph Martinez and SS Leighton Tarke are both above 100 tackles, and Sutter has racked up 78 tackles for loss and 31 sacks as a team in an egalitarian manner.

