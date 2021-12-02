ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Police ID man found with gunshot wounds in Hutchinson

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Hutchinson. Just before 1:30am. Thursday hours, police responded to a report of...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: Man dies after he is shoved in Kan. bar parking lot argument

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal incident and have identified 50-year-old Stephen Long of Seguin, Texas as the victim. Just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call at Blu nightclub in the 8700 block of W. Maple in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Police located Long in the parking lot, unresponsive with a head injury.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police ID Kan. woman killed crossing street in motorized wheelchair

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash identified 55-year-old Tracey Crawford of Wichita. Just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Rock and Funston. On arrival, they located Crawford deceased after an apparent collision with a vehicle. Investigators learned that...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Police: Suspect stole 12 foot Christmas tree from Kansas home

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft of Christmas decorations in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Ella Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 25-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole her...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

3 jailed in SW Kan. after attack, robbery on man who hired them

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a fight at the Quicker Market at 4005 E. US Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KBI: 68-year-old man found dead in his Kansas home

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, Galena Police officers were dispatched to 801 East 11th Street in Galena after a subject reported...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Driver injured in two-vehicle wreck in central Salina Thursday

A Salina woman was injured when another vehicle ran a red light and struck her car Thursday afternoon. Jane St. John, 74, of Salina, was northbound on S. Front Street in a 1993 Mercury Topaz when a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by Lois Yost, 75, of Salina, that was westbound on E. Crawford Street, ran a red light and struck her car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Landing Apartments#Ems
Salina Post

Grainy video shows pickup being stolen in Gypsum

GYPSUM - The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a pickup in Gypsum early Thursday morning. Grainy surveillance video shows someone at 2:44 a.m. Thursday driving off in a white 2000 Ford F250 pickup with a big KU sticker in the rear window, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Car rear-ends another; texting driver injured, cited

A texting driver was injured when the car he was driving rear-ended another in southwest Salina Thursday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Jason Hecht, 20, of Hesston, was southbound on Centennial Road near the intersection with Tony's Road when he stopped to make a turn. Hecht's 2013 Nissan was struck from behind by a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Timothy Balaun, 39, of Salina. Forrester said Balaun had been texting at the time of the crash. The accident occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. Thursday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Arrest: Man killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the deadly shooting last month of another man outside a southeast Wichita restaurant. KAKE TV reports that 43-year-old Marshall Green Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentional second-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina woman injured in 3-vehicle crash; teen boy cited

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in central Salina Wednesday afternoon. Shayna Deverman, 28, of Glen Elder, was in a westbound lane of E. Crawford Street in a 2020 Ford Explorer, waiting to turn south onto S. Fourth Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Makayla Pierce, 23, of Salina, was stopped behind her in a Chevrolet Classic when a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 15-year-old Salina boy struck the back of the Classic, forcing it into the Explorer.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Judge charges Kan. man in fatal Thanksgiving crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal Thanksgiving crash made his first court appearance on Wednesday. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, 37-year-old Garett Meyers of Andover was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and driving while license is suspended or cancelled. Just after 8p.m. on Thanksgiving,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about convenience store burglary

On Thursday at 10:15 p.m., Salina Police officers responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road. On their arrival, officers found a shattered window and entry had been made into the store. An inventory of products revealed packs of various brands of cigarettes and cigarette lighters were taken. Between the products taken and the shattered window, the loss value is more than $1,900.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

$1,200 worth of vape cartridges stolen from Kansas Hempire

A business burglary late Wednesday night resulted in the loss of $1,200 worth of vape cartridges. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that an employee who showed up for work at Kansas Hempire, 1300 S. Santa Fe, Thursday morning found broken glass, vape cartridges, and a knife on the ground on the north side of the business. A window on the north side of the building had been broken out.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas City house fire: 2 dead, firefighter injured

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people died and one firefighter was injured in an early Friday morning house fire on the north end of Kansas City, officials said. A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from the house, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, officials said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Stolen pickup found in Salina disguised with coat of house paint

A pickup reported stolen in Dickinson County Thursday was recovered early this morning in Salina...after it had received a coat of house paint. A Salina officer noticed the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado in the 400 block of N. Chicago Street shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. The officer found the pickup to be suspicious as it appeared to have been painted with blue house paint, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Abilene man injured when car strikes train Thursday morning

An Abilene man was taken to the hospital after his car struck a train on Old Highway 40 in far eastern Saline County this morning. Ray Snider, 67, of Abilene, was eastbound on Old Highway 40 in a 2006 Mercury Milan when the car struck a train that was stopped on the track approximately 300 feet east of N. Amos Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Thursday.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy