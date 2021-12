While the NWSL season is finished, a number of Thorns FC players were busy with international duty over the long weekend. Forward Morgan Weaver made her international debut coming on in the 74th minute for the U.S. as the Americans defeated Australia 3-0 in Sydney on Nov. 26. Midfielder Lindsey Horan wore the captain's armband for the USWNT and scored a penalty kick in the 68th minute of the match which also saw defender Becky Sauerbrunn come on in the 84th minute.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO