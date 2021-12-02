Excursions - 12/2/21

One scene of The Beatles: Get Back has viewers feeling a bit awestruck as the band jams out and puts together songs that are now classics. In the Disney+ feature, there is a lot of footage showing the band doing their thing. While it just looks like any other jam session, it is anything but looking back in 2021. The song, Get Back, is one of the most well-known songs by the band. As Paul McCartney strums at his bass, he looks for any kind of inspiration. Ringo Starr and George Harrison sit and watch as the session goes on.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO