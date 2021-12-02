ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excursions - 12/2/21

wyso.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Excursions, hosted by Evan Miller:. For a detailed playlist, visit the...

www.wyso.org

wyso.org

Bach Society of Dayton presents "Sweet Sounds of the Holdays" this Sunday in Kettering

Local choral ensemble the Bach Society of Dayton has returned this year for new performances since their previous cancelled season. This month, as part of the 2021-2022 season, the choir presents "Sweet Sound of the Holidays," a concert combining caroling singalongs, Christmas and Hanukkah tunes, and collaborations with the Kettering Advent Ringers hand bell choir. Longtime bass vocalist Steve Makovec spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the upcoming Sunday program.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

The Outside - 11/28/21

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:. (from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp. James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - No Answer. (from Loss And Gain) |...
MONTGOMERY, OH
wyso.org

Down Home Bluegrass - 11/27/21

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Down Home Bluegrass, hosted by Amy and Travis Luncan:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Amy and...
MUSIC
wyso.org

FUSE Comedy and Art Festival presents inaugural event this weekend

A new comedy festival is making its debut in downtown Dayton this weekend. The FUSE Comedy and Art Festival is a multi-day event showcasing comedy and visual art from around the region, presenting many curators and comedic voices across Dayton's Oregon District. Festival co-presenter and local comedian Luke Capasso stopped by WYSO's studio to speak with Excursions host Evan Miller about the festival, its roots in British comedy festival formatting, and what to expect this weekend.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experimental Music#Radio Shows#Wyso Music#Excursions#Wwsu#Wright State University
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC
411mania.com

The Rock Reacts To Photo Of Himself and Ric Flair From 1984

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair shared a photo of himself and a 12-year-old version of The Rock from 1984. Rock responded in a post of his own and called Flair one of his heroes growing up. He wrote: “Respect, always brother. You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal,...
COMBAT SPORTS
treblezine.com

Stream the new Converge album, Bloodmoon: I

Today is the release date for the new album from metal/hardcore legends Converge, Bloodmoon: I, via Epitaph. It’s a collaborative album with Chelsea Wolfe and Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky, which finds them moving away from the blistering mathcore of their prior records in favor of a slower, doomier and often more anthemic sound. They’ve already shared a handful of tracks, including the title track and “Coil.” It’s now available to hear in its entirety via streaming services and it’s a pretty massive set of tracks. We’ll have a review up next week, but in the meantime, you can check out the album in its entirety below.
ROCK MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Joe Pera Talks with You’ Is Here to Help the World Make a Little More Sense

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Joe Pera Talks with You”: Adult Swim (the first two seasons are also available to stream on HBO Max) Season 3 of “Joe Pera Talks with You,” released in 2021, is set in 2018. It’s not that this is a show driven by nostalgia for a world three years gone by. It’s that fully appreciating everything that’s around you just takes a different pace. The opening episodes of the show introduced Joe Pera (Joe Pera) as a tour guide of sorts through the points of interest...
TV SHOWS
Guitar Player

Watch Glen Campbell Take a Rare Fender VI Solo in this 1968 TV Appearance

On this day in 1968, country star Glen Campbell’s album Wichita Lineman began a run of several weeks at the top of the charts. The album spawned the Jimmy Webb-penned single “Wichita Lineman” which turned out to be a major hit both on home turf and abroad. The song was...
MUSIC
Spin

The Beat of a Different Drummer: 10 Albums Where a New Drummer Put a Spring in the Band’s Step

The drummer is the job in a rock band with the highest turnover rate — a cliché lampooned memorably in This is Spinal Tap. And if it takes a few albums for a group’s definitive lineup to click into place, the drummer is often the final piece of the puzzle to arrive. But it’s often that change behind the drum set that makes a good band great, thanks to the addition of faster, louder, or more complex rhythms. Sometimes a versatile percussionist can even expand the band’s sonic palette and contribute to the songwriting.
MUSIC
Variety

Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. and More Join Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot

“Yellowjackets” lead and Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Juliette Lewis will recur as a guest star opposite Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner on Peacock’s reimagined “Queer as Folk” series. Lewis also joins previously announced recurring guest star, the iconic “Sex and the City” actress Kim Cattrall. The “Queer as Folk” reboot is inspired by the British series of the same name created by Russell T. Davies. It follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The show is helmed by creator...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS LA

Henry Winkler Auctioning Off Iconic Fonzie Jacket, Motorcycle From ‘Happy Days’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Feeling nostalgic for “Happy Days?” A treasure trove of memorabilia from veteran actor and bestselling children’s author Henry Winkler is set to go on the auction block next week. (credit: CBS) Winkler, 76, may be a beloved actor known for playing “The Fonz” in “Happy Days,” and a host of other memorable roles in films and TV shows such as “The Waterboy,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Numb3rs,” and “Barry” – but during the pandemic, he was just like rest of us, cleaning out his stuff during pandemic lockdowns. But unlike the rest of us, Winkler discovered 27 boxes chock full...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

One Scene From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Left Viewers Stunned

One scene of The Beatles: Get Back has viewers feeling a bit awestruck as the band jams out and puts together songs that are now classics. In the Disney+ feature, there is a lot of footage showing the band doing their thing. While it just looks like any other jam session, it is anything but looking back in 2021. The song, Get Back, is one of the most well-known songs by the band. As Paul McCartney strums at his bass, he looks for any kind of inspiration. Ringo Starr and George Harrison sit and watch as the session goes on.
MUSIC
Variety

Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ Nabs Laura Benanti for a Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu’s upcoming comedy “Life & Beth” nabbed Laura Benanti for a recurring guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively. Benanti will play Jane, a struggling mother, in the series from Amy Schumer, who writes, directs, executive produces and stars as the titular character. While Beth’s life looks good on paper — from her job as a wine distributor to her long-term relationship and cosmopolitan life in Manhattan — a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, which changes her life forever. The show will center flashbacks to teenage Beth, which allows her to realize how she became who she is,...
TV & VIDEOS
ijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Amanda Shires

Critically acclaimed, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires began her career as a teenager playing fiddle with the Texas Playboys. Through the years, she has toured and recorded with notable artists including John Prine, Billy Joe Shaver, Todd Snider, Shovels and Rope, Gregg Allman, Justin Townes Earle, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and more.
MUSIC
wyso.org

CD of the Month: Dummy - "Mandatory Enjoyment"

Much like cooking, music-making is all about ingredients. A little bit of this, a pinch of that, a splash of the other, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for something great. Especially in the highly-connected and information-rich world we’re living in now, where musical crate digging is done as easily with clicks as it is with fingertips, pulling little pieces of influences together into one cohesive whole has never had a wider pool to choose from. The Los Angeles band Dummy has proven themselves to be top chefs of this kind of flavor building with the release of their debut LP Mandatory Enjoyment, a confidently-made concoction of wide-reaching psychedelic and freak rock styles, all brought into one sparkling package.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Olivia Rodrigo Lights Up 2021 AMAs With Powerhouse ‘Traitor’

Olivia Rodrigo brought maximum musical drama to the 2021 AMAs, playing a dynamic version of her ballad “Traitor.”  The songwriter opened the tune solo, strumming an acoustic guitar and crooning in the first verse and chorus. From there, she grabbed the mic and walked across the stage, leaving one dreamy backdrop (an open door leading to a star-lit scene) for another (a field of flowers). She arrived with her backing band, who amplified the song with a cello, keys, drums, and guitars.  The staging itself was impressive, but Rodrigo’s vocal performance was enough of a draw on its own — from the tender opening notes to some massive belting toward the end.  Rodrigo leads all nominees with seven total nods, including Artist, Female Pop Artist and New Artist of the Year; “Drivers License” is nominated for Favorite Trending Song, Music Video and Pop Song; and her LP Sour is up Favorite Pop Album. Trailing Rodrigo in total nominations is the Weekend with six, while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon are all tied with five each.
MUSIC

