2724 Cedar Glade Road

Available January 15th, Modern upscale townhome for rent 2 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch style home, 2 car attached garage, Contemporary open layout, Lots of natural light, dining area, Kitchen with island, Neutral paint and recessed lighting, fireplace, master suite with own bath, walk in closet. Includes all appliances - stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Living room opens to private back patio with back yard. Great location - walk to grocery store & coffee shops, Owner requires good credit score, first and last month rent plus 1 month security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities including water, trash removal, heat & electric, landlord pays for grass cutting and snow removal. renters pay $40 for credit and background check for any person over 18 years who will live in the house.
