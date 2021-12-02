ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2724 Cedar Glade Road

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Naperville 3 bed 2.1 bath duplex WITH LOFT in award-winning school District 204 | Largest...

626 E WOODLAND PARK Avenue #304

Welcome to Woodland Park by the Lake! Our gated community is situated on almost seven acres, with three acres of park lands and located only 400 feet from the 35th Street Serpentine Pedestrian Bridge! This sun-soaked south-facing fully renovated 1039 Sqft Two bed/Two bath is loaded with luxury amenities including Wide plank engineered floors, 7 1/4" baseboards, Designer selected lighting, White flat panel modern kitchen cabinetry, Bosch and Samsung stainless steel appliances, full backsplash and quartz countertops. Primary bedroom suite features a a fully organized walk-in closet. Both bathrooms are equipped with a floating vanity and triple LED lit mirrored medicine cabinet, brushed stainless bathroom accessories, slow-closing toilet seats and dual, built-in shampoo shelves. Interior mod lighting is by Ivy Bronx, Langley Street & other hip manufacturers plus Decora switches, dimmers & outlet covers with strategically placed electric & cable for flat screen TVs, All closets have stainless steel organizing systems. Central Air & Gas Forced Heat plus in unit Euro Washer/Dryer! The amenities just continue as you step outside where meticulously curated grounds offer the calm serenity of a waterfall & gazebo along with a picnic/grilling area, fully enclosed kid's playground, doggie walking area plus fenced in off-leash dog enclosure PLUS an adult outdoor workout space! Amazon Hub located inside building. Parking available on site up to two spaces and free visitor parking available for your guests! This is a one of a kind location & community!
REAL ESTATE
3510 N Pine Grove Avenue #226

Awesome Value! Beautiful studio, steps to public transportation, shopping, dining, entertainment! Commuters enjoy the Red, Brown and Purple Lines a short walk away, along with the Lake Shore Drive bus route steps from the front door. The location is central to everything, and best of all, you are only 18 minutes from the Loop. An ideal place to call home! Residents enjoy covered parking, an in-building laundry room, a package receiving room, bike storage, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and an on-site building maintenance engineer. Call for details.
REAL ESTATE
3839 N Greenview Avenue #GDN

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is GORGEOUS Lakeview / Southport Corridor FULLY REHABBED 2Bed for RENT. The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. The unit has a great layout with both bedrooms nicely separated from each other, and a separate dining area. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking (383 Zone around $120/year). The building is on a beautiful tree-lined street, about 10/14 mins walk to the Southport Brown Line Stop or the Irving Park Brown Line or Sheridan Red Line plus the Ashland bus. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
REAL ESTATE
636 N Northwest Highway #C

This unit is perfectly located for shopping, restaurants, expressways and airport. First floor living room/dining room with hardwood floors. Three bedrooms on the second level also with hardwood floors and 1 full updated bath. New AC/Furnace, Water Heater and Washer Dryer. Lower level family room and laundry room. Backyard porch. Available immediately. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS! NO EXCEPTIONS. STRONG CREDIT REQUIRED. All applications through listing office.
REAL ESTATE
2230 Forest Glade Lane

Property is VACANT.Amazing Renovation! Great Location in Suitland right across the street from Washington, DC! Updated Kitchen includes GRANITE Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. New Hardwood Flooring on the Main Level and New Carpet in Basement and on 3rd Level. Updated Bathrooms with New Toilets, Hardware, Flooring, Vanities and Lights. Newer HVAC and New Custom Paint Throughout. Plenty of Parking with 1-Car Garage and Plenty of Driveway Space. Just a 10 Minute Walk to METRO or the Brand New Skyland Town Center in D.C. with Retail Shops and Eateries. Just Walk across Southern Ave and enjoy the Amenities of the City. Hurry This Will Not Last!
WASHINGTON, DC
7062 N Wolcott Avenue #2

Welcome to this charming 2 bed/1 bath home in an exciting Rogers Park location right outside the city and only a short walk from the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline! Open floor plan unit with in-unit washer and dryer, Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, gas range, wonderfully detailed recessed canned lighting. FRESHLY PAINTED AND HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED! This unit boasts a huge living space and massive bedrooms, both with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Bathroom has deep, jetted, soaking tub so you can relax and recharge at the end of a long day! The patio off kitchen is a perfect place for an herb garden. In addition to the four spacious closets within the unit, there is also an 8x5 storage room and separate bike room! Washer, dryer, and furnace all new 2 years ago, the dishwasher was installed last year. This beautiful courtyard building is conveniently located near the shops, dining, and grocery store...Metra Rogers Park Station just 2 blocks away red line 10min walk. Pets are allowed. Easy to show. MAKE YOUR HOME TODAY!!!
REAL ESTATE
959 Asbury Drive

Welcome to 959 Asbury! This updated 2 bedroom - 2 bath ranch townhome is ready now! Featuring solid surface flooring throughout, from the large family room to the formal dining and bright and clean kitchen! The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, updated bath with large tub and walk-in shower! The 2nd bedroom has solid flooring and a closet. The home includes the washer and dryer (that has a clothes steamer too!), and stainless steel appliances. Plus enjoy the convenience of a 2 car attached garage and the is located next to the park! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with the application fee (per person) and a one time HOA rental fee. This one is ready to go! (Lease requirments 675 credit score and monthly income requirements of 3x rental amount)
REAL ESTATE
5770 Indian Cedar

COME SEE THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL 2 1/2 BATH END UNIT TOWN HOME IN MOUNTAIN VILLAGE! READY TO MOVE IN!!! ALL NEW KITCHEN. NEW APPLIANCES. ALL BATHROOMS REMODELED. NEW WASHER/DRYER. NEW CARPET. NEW PAINT. GARDEN TUB INMASTER BATH. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. 4TH BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL. COMMUNITY POOL. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS.SELLER REQUESTS SETTLEMENT TO BE HANDLED BY LAWYERS SIGNATURE SETTLEMENTS IN FREDERICK.
MLS
Economy
Real Estate
10033 FRONTAGE Road #C

Bright, 3BR/1.1bath townhome. Lrg, eat-in kit has appliances, pantry closet & lovely garden window. Ample table space. Entry foyer w/ closet, spacious living room & renovated half bath on 1st flr. 3 bedrooms & full bath w/ ceramic tile . Terrific location walking distance to Old Orchard & park. Convenient to I-94.
REAL ESTATE
1428 Glade Street

1428-1 Glade Street - One bedroom apartment with stove/refrigerator/dishwasher/microwave, gas heat & water heater, central AC, hardwood & vinyl flooring, stack washer/dryer, and water is included with rent. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must...
HOUSE RENT
3232 Wenonah Avenue

Beautifully rehabbed Berwyn Townhome offering 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 2 car garage. All NEWS include gorgeous Kitchen and appliances, bathrooms, carpet, windows, clean basement with plenty of room for storage, etc. back porch, nice yard. Wood burning fireplace in the living room with built in shelves and a spacious dining room. No utilities included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant(s) each need fico score of at least 650, good credit history, verification of income and copy of ID. Prefer credit check to be done through CISI. Rental Application in additional information. Small pets considered with $500.00 deposit and a $25.00 monthly fee. Please take off shoes when entering due to new carpet (or wear the provided show covers). Thanks for showing.
REAL ESTATE
511 E Spruce Drive #2B

Bright and sunny 2bd 1bth. Fresh paint, fireplace, balcony with beautiful view to a courtyard, coin laundry on the 1st floor, plenty of parking. Walking distance to Butera, Deer Grove Forest Preserve, shopping, minute to 53rd. Cat ok for additional $30/mo. Move-in immediately. Landlord preferred 18-month lease. $40/each person for credit/background check.
REAL ESTATE
2060 Parkside Drive #2

Spacious and clean 3 bed 2 bath top floor apartment with large eat in kitchen, dining room, living room and beautiful hardwood floors! Lots of light and great layout. Coin laundry in building. 2 parking spots in the driveway off of Ballard. Big corner yard surrounded by privacy bushes. Central location close to shopping, expressway, and Lutheran General Hospital. Agent is related to owners.
REAL ESTATE
127 Cedar Cove Lane

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo located off Peace Haven Road - Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo located off Peace Haven Road convenient to Country Club Road and HWY 421. Bottom level unit includes two screened in porches. Galley kitchen with new appliances, connections for stackable washer and dryer and primary bedroom comes with two vanities and two closets. Smoking is not permitted in this unit.
HOUSE RENT
1312 W Winnemac Avenue #G

Come home to this charming and newly rehabbed, garden unit in Uptown. The kitchen offers plenty of storage space in the new blue cabinets with quartz counters, white backsplash and black appliances. The unit has vinyl floors throughout, three spacious bedrooms and one hall bathroom. The laundry room is located directly behind the unit and best of all, the machines are free to use! Water and two tandem parking spots are included in the rent. Conveniently located within walking distance of Andersonville restaurants, shopping, entertainment, the CTA and Lake Michigan. Pets are welcomed!
REAL ESTATE
79 Red Cedar Rd

Vacation year-round at this welcoming home. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the home overlooks a creek that's great for fishing, and there's winter views of Lake Louisa. Many levels of porches and decks to enjoy the outdoors, including a screened porch on the lower level. Visiting family and friends will love the privacy of their own two bedrooms, bath and a rec room on the lower level. Already wired for electric and lights, an attached work room is perfect for all the beach toys, or finish it to make a man cave or she shed! Blue Ridge Shores has three sandy beaches for swimming, 4-plus boat or kayak launches and a play area.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets.
MLS
1225 W ERIE Street #1

Recently updated 3Bed/2Ba duplex down in West Town/Noble Square area. Features include modern fixtures and amenities! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops highlight the kitchen. Top floor features beautiful hardwood floors and the lower level boasts modern concrete floors. Spiral staircase leads downstairs to large bedroom and 2nd living space/family room & second bathroom. Common outdoor space and laundry/storage on site. 1 parking space available for an additional $125/mo. No security deposit required, just a $250 non-refundable move in fee. Pets considered with an additional fee.Close proximity to the Loop, train, buses, and great restaurants and nightlife. Unbeatable location! This is a must see. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
REAL ESTATE
108 Hughes Avenue

Rare find in Lockport. Unique above garage unit offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, brand new appliances, and you get an entire 2 car garage for storage or additional use. Good rentals are hard to come by now days. Most pets are OK.
REAL ESTATE
1538 W Sand Bar Court #1C

Well maintained 1st floor condo with in-unit laundry, one car garage, and extra outside storage next to the patio for easy access. Brand new (2021) stainless steel electric stove and microwave, dining room chandelier, and toilet. Newer light fixtures and fans, garage door and opener. A very private back patio gives ample space to entertain or relax while overlooking the Long Lake Park forest. Close to Round Lake Library (1.3mi), Long Lake Metra Station (0.6mi), and plenty of shopping/dining.
REAL ESTATE
651 N Edgemere Drive #1

Available January 15th, Modern upscale townhome for rent 2 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch style home, 2 car attached garage, Contemporary open layout, Lots of natural light, dining area, Kitchen with island, Neutral paint and recessed lighting, fireplace, master suite with own bath, walk in closet. Includes all appliances - stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Living room opens to private back patio with back yard. Great location - walk to grocery store & coffee shops, Owner requires good credit score, first and last month rent plus 1 month security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities including water, trash removal, heat & electric, landlord pays for grass cutting and snow removal. renters pay $40 for credit and background check for any person over 18 years who will live in the house.
REAL ESTATE

