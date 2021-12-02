811 Chicago Avenue #309

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News-Record

Regular Sewage Backups Frustrating Chicago Avenue Residents

Retired steel cutter John Fravel held a flashlight up to the new pipes in the crawlspace of his Harrisonburg home on Chicago Avenue. “It was real bad,” he said, laying on his side, the beam of light from the flashlight piercing the darkness and illuminating the dust and dirt particles in the air.
HARRISONBURG, VA
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Bright, west-facing studio overlooking beautiful Michigan Avenue and the Water Tower. Lovely white kitchen with great storage and counter-space. Generous sized unit with loads of closets. Building features door person 24/7, outdoor rooftop pool, party room and fitness center. Valet parking $199. Convenient to Northwestern and Loyola. Steps from stores and restaurants, the lake and parks. No pets. Available now!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

626 E WOODLAND PARK Avenue #304

Welcome to Woodland Park by the Lake! Our gated community is situated on almost seven acres, with three acres of park lands and located only 400 feet from the 35th Street Serpentine Pedestrian Bridge! This sun-soaked south-facing fully renovated 1039 Sqft Two bed/Two bath is loaded with luxury amenities including Wide plank engineered floors, 7 1/4" baseboards, Designer selected lighting, White flat panel modern kitchen cabinetry, Bosch and Samsung stainless steel appliances, full backsplash and quartz countertops. Primary bedroom suite features a a fully organized walk-in closet. Both bathrooms are equipped with a floating vanity and triple LED lit mirrored medicine cabinet, brushed stainless bathroom accessories, slow-closing toilet seats and dual, built-in shampoo shelves. Interior mod lighting is by Ivy Bronx, Langley Street & other hip manufacturers plus Decora switches, dimmers & outlet covers with strategically placed electric & cable for flat screen TVs, All closets have stainless steel organizing systems. Central Air & Gas Forced Heat plus in unit Euro Washer/Dryer! The amenities just continue as you step outside where meticulously curated grounds offer the calm serenity of a waterfall & gazebo along with a picnic/grilling area, fully enclosed kid's playground, doggie walking area plus fenced in off-leash dog enclosure PLUS an adult outdoor workout space! Amazon Hub located inside building. Parking available on site up to two spaces and free visitor parking available for your guests! This is a one of a kind location & community!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

808 W CUYLER Avenue #3

2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Third Floor Apartment, Exposed Brick, Laundry In Unit, Beautiful Fireplace in Living Room, Large deck in rear and Balcony in the front. Tenant is responsible for Heat, Electric, and cooking Gas. $50.00 Non Refundable Application Fee per Adult, $250.00 Non Refundable Moving Fees Per Adult, Security deposit contingent upon credit Application Results.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1145 S State Street

Freshly rehabbed in 2021 with new paint, new waterproof pergo flooring throughout, can lighting, new bathroom, custom cabinetry made to fit in an updated kitchen and exterior entrance to a basement featuring a washer and dryer. On the exterior, the backyard welcomes ample space, exterior shed storage, a one car garage, exterior car port, and wheel chair ramp entry into the front entrance of the home. Also, you will be minutes away from Phillips Park Zoo, Phillips Park Golf Course, East Aurora High School and several of Aurora's best restaurants! Available January 2022!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5 N Wabash Avenue #1001

Listing: This bright and spacious 3 bedroom with 2 bath South East facing corner unit is located on the 10th floor of the historic Kesner Building and offers breath taking views of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan. Extremely rare 100/100 Transit score and 99/100 Walk score quantifies the unparalleled access you'll have to everything Chicago's Loop has to offer! Steps from the Pritzker Pavilion, Chicago Cultural Center, Columbia College, Depaul's downtown campus, Chicago Athletic Association with Cindy's roof top bar across the street, among dozens of restaurants, cafes, museums, and colleges. Easy access to Chicago's protected bike ways, Lake Shore Bike Path, and recently completed Washington/Wabash CTA station. Discounted monthly parking at Millennium Park Garage. This unit offers the best of modern amenities such as granite kitchen counter tops, maple cabinets, in-unit washer and dryer, Cat5 Ethernet hardwired throughout with gigabit internet speeds, generously sized walk in closet without sacrificing the vintage charm of a solid marble staircase and ornate brass mailbox in the lobby that still services the building. New luxury stainless steel appliance package including gas range with built in air fryer function, French door stainless steel refrigerator, ceramic enamel coated high power microwave, and dishwasher that includes sterilization steam function. Rent includes water, gas, heating, cooling, and basic cable. Tenant pays for electric and internet.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

431 Wheeler Drive

Spacious ,freshly painted, two story house in a highly desired Lemont subdivision. The updated kitchen features tons of cabinets and granite counter space, big island, new appliances. Living room and kitchen connect to form one great open space with beautiful panoramic windows. 4 generously sized bedroom with big closets and and 2 baths on second level. Sidewalks, mature trees and good sized back yard. Located a very short distance to downtown Lemont, Award Winning Lemont High School, Metra, I55, I355, the new Pete's market, fitness centers and all the best that the Village has to offer. Looking for long term renters. Need income ratio 35 % and credit score 680+, no eviction, no criminal background, no smoking. Each tenant over 18 must have a credit score check ($40 each), drivers license, 2 months paystubs. House move in and ready.
LEMONT, IL
bhhschicago.com

3839 N Greenview Avenue #GDN

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is GORGEOUS Lakeview / Southport Corridor FULLY REHABBED 2Bed for RENT. The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. The unit has a great layout with both bedrooms nicely separated from each other, and a separate dining area. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking (383 Zone around $120/year). The building is on a beautiful tree-lined street, about 10/14 mins walk to the Southport Brown Line Stop or the Irving Park Brown Line or Sheridan Red Line plus the Ashland bus. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7511 S Emerald Avenue #G

Completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, a beautiful and clean bathroom, fresh paint and 3 spacious bedrooms! This rental features large kitchen area with beautiful features. New concrete parking pad for car at the back at the home. Close to public transportation and expressway. Neighborhood boasts new shopping district and Kennedy King College campus! Move-In Ready. Easy to Show. Won't last long.
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

1832 Rawson Avenue 1511 Nicholson Avenue

Affordable 1 Bedroom-Includes Heat $639.00 - Smoke Free 1 BR Apartment available, starting at $639.00. includes: Heat, Appliances, Parking spot, Storage Locker, Coin Laundry. View the video below to see a similar apartment. Go to www.bglein.com to apply online or view available apartments. Like us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/BGLeinManagement. No Dogs...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
bhhschicago.com

7062 N Wolcott Avenue #2

Welcome to this charming 2 bed/1 bath home in an exciting Rogers Park location right outside the city and only a short walk from the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline! Open floor plan unit with in-unit washer and dryer, Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, gas range, wonderfully detailed recessed canned lighting. FRESHLY PAINTED AND HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED! This unit boasts a huge living space and massive bedrooms, both with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Bathroom has deep, jetted, soaking tub so you can relax and recharge at the end of a long day! The patio off kitchen is a perfect place for an herb garden. In addition to the four spacious closets within the unit, there is also an 8x5 storage room and separate bike room! Washer, dryer, and furnace all new 2 years ago, the dishwasher was installed last year. This beautiful courtyard building is conveniently located near the shops, dining, and grocery store...Metra Rogers Park Station just 2 blocks away red line 10min walk. Pets are allowed. Easy to show. MAKE YOUR HOME TODAY!!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

511 W Belmont Avenue #5

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is a GORGEOUS UPDATED CONDO quality 1Bed for Rent! The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, custom blinds, and ample closet space. The building has a very clean laundry room with cage storage units and bike room. The unit is in an AMAZING location in East Lakeview. You are a 1/2 blk to the Lakefront, ton of grocery stores on Broadway, and RED / BROWN / PURPLE Line is a 7/9 mins walk from the building. Also you have express buses on the corner of Lake Shore Drive. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits) MUST SEE!
ADVOCACY
bhhschicago.com

2066 Saint Johns Avenue #407

Beautiful and Spacious End Unit with North East Exposure in Elevator Building. Large Entry Foyer, Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen with new appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Large Second Bedroom. Wonderful Closets thruout, Balcony & in-unit laundry make this a '10'. Close to transportation, restaurants, schools and shopping. Available for rent on or after January 15, 2022! Landlord is related to the Realtor.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1551 ASHLAND Avenue #402

Top floor corner unit with garage parking included! Spacious room sizes with plenty of natural light. Heat and water included in rent! Private balcony off living room. Bedroom features a walk-in closet! Extra storage locker and laundry in building. Walk to Metra, gym, restaurants and shopping! Sorry, pets are not allowed. Landlord is a licensed real estate broker in Illinois.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

415 Lincoln Avenue #C

Totally remodeled! Everything new! Beautifull new floors,freshly painted,new bathroom, georgouse kitchen with new cabinets,appliances,quartz countertops. New furnice and AC unit. Coin laundry in the basement. Super location in dowtown Fox River Grove.Just few steps to Metra station,library,stores,restaurants. Great schools.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

102 N Kenilworth Avenue

This beautiful ranch in the desirable Mt. Prospect area features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, backsplash and granite countertops. Nicely updated bathrooms. Good size bedrooms and a huge backyard. In-unit washer and dryer. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Great location near parks and shopping. Hurry! This one won't last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors or first time home builder bring your builder nice lot in the city limits waiting on you !5,000 sq ft. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-03T18:52:24.83.
MLS
bhhschicago.com

3232 Wenonah Avenue

Beautifully rehabbed Berwyn Townhome offering 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 2 car garage. All NEWS include gorgeous Kitchen and appliances, bathrooms, carpet, windows, clean basement with plenty of room for storage, etc. back porch, nice yard. Wood burning fireplace in the living room with built in shelves and a spacious dining room. No utilities included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant(s) each need fico score of at least 650, good credit history, verification of income and copy of ID. Prefer credit check to be done through CISI. Rental Application in additional information. Small pets considered with $500.00 deposit and a $25.00 monthly fee. Please take off shoes when entering due to new carpet (or wear the provided show covers). Thanks for showing.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4459 W Wrightwood Avenue #1

All Renovated Large Apartment in La Hermosa. Direct Access to Down Town by Train on Fullerton / Pulaski (Healy) or Grand / Cicero METRA Stations. 4 Bedrooms with closets. 2 Renovated Full Bathrooms. All refinished Hardwood floors. Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning. New kitchen Cabinets. Granite counter-top. Dishwasher. Microwave with exterior vented Hood. Refrigerator. All Stainless Steel Appliances. Decorative fire place. All Windows with Blinds. Outside unit Storage. Full of natural light. Three sets of Laundry Machines in building. Fenced front and rear yards. No smoking allowed in apartment or building. Credit and background to be check by listing Broker. Application Fee: $33 per adult. Move-In Fee: $750. Cats OK. Broker Owned. Roommates welcome.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

23 8th Street

Perfectly situated in walk to train Downers Grove, in one of Downers Grove's most popular neighborhoods. Multitude of today's most current styles and trends, this modern ranch is sure to impress! Absolutely astounding great room with phenomenal picture window; wide open space offers loft and light. Generous kitchen with breakfast room/sun room addition offers ample space. Oversized bedrooms with awesome closet space, lush natural light. Remodeled baths out of the pages of a magazine. An additional 1160+ sq ft of living space in the basement, complete with rec room and bedroom #4/ den! Nestled in an area of very high end homes, this is a tremendous opportunity in walk-to Downers Grove. Nothing to do but move in! Coveted Whittier School, Herrick and DGN. Unbeatable walk-to express trains, restaurants, entertainment and more location. Specific instructions for submitting an application.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

