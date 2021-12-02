811 Chicago Avenue #309

Listing: This bright and spacious 3 bedroom with 2 bath South East facing corner unit is located on the 10th floor of the historic Kesner Building and offers breath taking views of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan. Extremely rare 100/100 Transit score and 99/100 Walk score quantifies the unparalleled access you'll have to everything Chicago's Loop has to offer! Steps from the Pritzker Pavilion, Chicago Cultural Center, Columbia College, Depaul's downtown campus, Chicago Athletic Association with Cindy's roof top bar across the street, among dozens of restaurants, cafes, museums, and colleges. Easy access to Chicago's protected bike ways, Lake Shore Bike Path, and recently completed Washington/Wabash CTA station. Discounted monthly parking at Millennium Park Garage. This unit offers the best of modern amenities such as granite kitchen counter tops, maple cabinets, in-unit washer and dryer, Cat5 Ethernet hardwired throughout with gigabit internet speeds, generously sized walk in closet without sacrificing the vintage charm of a solid marble staircase and ornate brass mailbox in the lobby that still services the building. New luxury stainless steel appliance package including gas range with built in air fryer function, French door stainless steel refrigerator, ceramic enamel coated high power microwave, and dishwasher that includes sterilization steam function. Rent includes water, gas, heating, cooling, and basic cable. Tenant pays for electric and internet.
