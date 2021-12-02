ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Turner & Hooch Series Has Been Cancelled

By Christine Malone
lrmonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 16, Disney+ released the sequel series, Turner & Hooch, and some fans liked it. Others were not impressed. I took a look at at some reviews on IMDb. Some felt that the show was more geared toward kids and not a broader audience. Also, some really took issue with...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
purecountry1067.com

‘Turner and Hooch’ Not Coming Back for Season 2

The Disney Plus reboot of the film Turner and Hooch is not coming back for a second season. Disney has neither confirmed nor denied the cancellation, but series star Brandon Jay McLaren, broke the news after a fan tweeted a hunger for more episodes. “Don’t hold your breath, you’ll die,”...
TV SERIES
geekspin

Has Chucky been canceled or renewed for season 2?

Chucky is set to cause more terror and mayhem after the slasher drama was renewed for a second season. The season 2 renewal news was revealed in a grisly video announcement released last Monday ahead of the show’s season 1 finale on Tuesday night. Though an exact season 2 release date has yet to be announced, the video confirmed that the series is set to return for a new batch of episodes sometime in 2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Turner & Hooch: Reginald VelJohnson Shares Bad News For Fans

Reginald VelJohnson is best known for playing Al Powell in Die Hard and Carl Winslow in Family Matters, but many also know him as David Sutton from Turner & Hooch. Earlier this year, VelJohnson reprised his role from the classic '80s movie in the Disney+ reboot of the same name that starred Josh Peck as Scott Turner, the son of Tom Hanks' character from the original film. VelJohnson is currently starring in a fun Planters ad, so ComicBook.com recently caught up with him to chat about everything from peanuts to Avengers: Endgame. During the chat, VelJohnson revealed some bad news for fans of the Turner & Hooch series.
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Disney Appears to Cancel Major Series After Just One Season

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has created a number of original series, many of which have been a major success for the streaming service — including The Imagineering Story, Dug Days, The Mandalorian, Loki, and more. One of the biggest perks of joining Disney+ –aside from its massive library of new and classic Disney movies — is the fact that new series are constantly being added to the roster or announced.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndsy Fonseca
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Laura Turner
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Vanessa Lengies
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Locke, Hooch, Tiger, Vigil, Death

Production has officially kicked off on the third season of the Netflix series “Locke & Key,” the start coming nearly two months after the show’s second season premiere in late October. In the third season, the Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat looms in Matheson...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Marsai Martin’s ‘Saturdays’ Comedy Pilot Picked Up To Series By Disney Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel has given a series order to Saturdays, a roller-skating coming of age comedy series, from black-ish star Marsai Martin and her Genius Entertainment and writer-executive producer Norman Vance Jr. (Roll Bounce, Girlfriends). Production is slated to begin in May 2022 for premiere on Disney Channel. Written by Vance, the single-camera comedy was ordered to pilot at Disney Channel in March. It centers on Paris Johnson, played by Danielle Jalade (Yes Day), who considers roller skating to be part of her soul – she breathes it in and makes it a lifestyle. She lives for the weekends because that’s...
TV SERIES
Literary Hub

Netflix’s adaptation of Alice Sebold’s memoir has been canceled.

Following the overturning of the rape conviction at the center of The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold’s memoir, Lucky, Variety reports that the Netflix adaptation of the memoir has been abandoned. According to a source close to the production, the movie was dropped after losing its financing months ago. Jonathan Bronfman, executive producer, is no longer attached to the project, Victoria Pedretti (“You”), previously slated to star, is no longer involved.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#French#Lrm Online#Geekscholars Movie News#Nerd Flix Chill#Marvel Multiverse Mondays
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Guest Star Will Hutchins Reflects on Working With James Arness

“Gunsmoke” guest star Will Hutchins told A World On Westerns podcast that he remembered James Arness for his giant statue. Hutchins, who said he was 6-foot-1, talked about tall actors and recalled 6-foot-7, 235-pound James Arness for host Rob Word. The two worked on one “Gunsmoke” episode (“Blind Man’s Bluff” in 1963) together. Hutchins said he felt sorry for Minnesota native’s horse during that time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Army
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reunites Nearly 7 Years After Finale

Seven years after Sons of Anarchy came to an end after seven seasons, the cast of FX’s hit series got together for a small but special reunion. Over the weekend, Kim Coates, who played Alexander “Tig” Trager on Sons of Anarchy, took to his Twitter account with a snapshot of the reunion. “The boys in the band are back. Home of the Beatles. Four happy biker boys right here. Enjoy your Saturday Eve peeps. Cause we’re gonna. Tig xo.”
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Erin Murphy Played Tabitha on "Bewitched." See Her Now at 57.

Child stars get to experience movie and TV-making magic, but in the case of this former kid actor, her first role was magical in more ways than one. Erin Murphy starred on Bewitched as Tabitha, the magical daughter of witch Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery) and her mortal husband Darrin Stephens (Dick York, then Dick Sargent). Murphy joined the family sitcom when she was only two years old and remained until the series ended in 1972, when she was eight.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Law & Order Revival Already Has a Premiere Date

Watch: "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind. The Law & Order revival has set a court premiere date. On Friday, Nov. 12, NBC revealed that the original Law & Order series will return far sooner than anyone thought, as the new premiere date has been set for Thursday, February 24. This will be season twenty-one for the Dick Wolf-created series, which will air on Thursday nights on the Peacock Network. Law & Order's return comes 11 years after the show's initial conclusion in 2010 after 20 seasons. The police procedural, which first premiered in 1990, is a fan favorite as much as it is the creator's darling.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bergen Williams Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actor Who Played Housekeeper “Big Alice” Was 62

Bergen Williams, remembered by longtime General Hospital viewers for her lighthearted 13-year run as housekeeper and occasional professional wrestler Big Alice Gunderson on the ABC soap. She was 62. Her sister has announced Tuesday via Twitter that Williams died July 20 of Wilson’s disease. “Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson’s Disease surrounded by loving family,” reads the announcement posted on Williams’ Twitter account being managed by her sister. Wilson’s disease is a rare, inherited condition that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs and can cause liver, brain and kidney problems. Born Laura Lynn Williams on July 14, 1959, in Inglewood,...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff Spills Beans On Isabel & Jacob’s Baby

Amy Roloff went Live on Instagram yesterday and accidentally spilled the beans on Jacob and Isabel’s baby. What did the LPBW star reveal about her newest grandbaby?. LPBW fans have been anxiously waiting for news of the arrival of Jacob and Isabel’s first child. Unfortunately, Jacob Roloff made it clear pretty early on that they would not be sharing photos of their baby with the public. Those who follow Isabel Roloff thought this decision was a bit hypocritical with her showcasing so much of her pregnancy on social media.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy