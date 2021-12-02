ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘Sip & Shop Passport to Winter Shopping a Success

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was excitement in the air at the recent La Cañada Junior Women’s Club annual fundraiser “Passport to Winter Sip and Shop.” Friends who hadn’t seen each other for a long time due to the pandemic joined other shoppers in visiting local participating businesses including 12 unique pop-up vendors located at...

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Thrift Shop holiday shop opens

The North Hunterdon Thrift Shop’s Christmas Wonderland is open. The shelves are stocked with “unique gifts and decorations that will make your home feel cheery and bright.” There are also holiday sweaters and accessories, too. The shop will hold a “Little Shop of Christmas Gifts” on Saturday, Dec. 18, from...
SHOPPING
mysoutex.com

Sip & Shop extravaganza

The Beeville Country Club will be hosting a Sip & Shop holiday extravaganza on Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For $20 enjoy a free glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres and enter to win door prizes. This event is open to the public. Interested vendors can email: leticia@beevillecountryclub.com.
BEEVILLE, TX
coloradoboulevard.net

Altadena Chamber of Commerce Presents Holiday “Sip & Shop”

Altadena Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a “Sip & Shop” holiday shopping experience on Saturday, December 4, 2021. From 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, holiday shoppers are invited to visit participating businesses for special deals and promotions. Live music, beer and wine, raffles, and prizes offer fun for...
COMMERCE, CA
lansingcitypulse.com

Holiday Fun at Horrocks

Dec. 3, Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Horrocks is turning its little corner of Lansing into the North Pole on Friday with a cavalcade of Christmas fun. There’s a smorgasbord of events radiating with holiday cheer for you to choose from, including a winter petting zoo with actual reindeer (just don’t tell Santa Claus) and live holiday musical performances, To top it all off, there will be seasonal drinks and snacks. After all, what would any Christmas party be without all the fresh hot chocolate you can drink? This event is ideal for families with young children.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Dessert#Sip Shop Passport#Winter Shopping A Success#Lcjwc#Mending Kids#Rose Gold Fitness#Victoria Duque Jewelry#Pattern L A
wgxa.tv

'Sip and Shop': Jail Creek Farms hosts first artisan market

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. -- With a hodgepodge of events ranging from wine tasting to picking out the latest threads, community members in Twiggs County came out and enjoyed Jails Creek's first annual artisan market. Local vendors, craftsmen, artists, and food trucks filled an open field to sell their goods to...
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
lahabraca.gov

Winter Holiday Drop & Shop

Parents, drop off your kids ages 4-12 years at our Winter Holiday Drop & Shop event on December 18, 2021, 9 am-5 pm while you finish your last minute shopping and wrapping . Participants will enjoy holiday games, crafts, hot chocolate bar, cookie decorating, a movie, and much more! Snacks and lunch are included. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited, so register early. Cost is $35 per person.
SHOPPING
vegoutmag.com

8 Vegan Boot Brands to Shop This Winter

Stay cozy and on-trend with looks from these vegan boot brands. Whether you’re bracing yourself against the whipping snow and frigid temperatures of the great American North, or you’re feeling the chill of a “winter” day in LA, you’ll find plenty of cruelty-free looks to stay on-trend this season. Here are 8 vegan boot brands to keep you warm this winter.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Suburban Times

Winter Glass Sale: shop local & support artists

Submitted by Hilltop Artists. We are thrilled to welcome you back to the Hilltop Heritage Hot Shop for our first in person sale in almost two years!. Find festive favorites such as handcrafted glass ornaments and snowpeople, as well as incredible and thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list. All proceeds support Hilltop Artists programs and youth.
SHOPPING
NBC Los Angeles

Shop Unique Finds at ‘A Winter Fantasy' in Laguna Beach

Opens Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the Sawdust Art Festival. $10 adults, $7 seniors 65+, $5 children ages 6 to 12, children ages 5 and under admitted free. SNOW IN LAGUNA BEACH? This frosty forecast is a weather report straight from the imagination, for the ocean-snug hamlet is very much about temperate days, soft sunshine, and the chance to soak in the outdoors, whatever the season. And yet, there is an effervescent annual event that can make people want to wear a plaid scarf, and woolly socks, and connect with their Christmas-loving, craft-obsessed side, even if the scarf and socks get a bit warm. It's a "Winter Fantasy," the colder-weather version of that beloved summertime spectacular, the Sawdust Art Festival. Or, rather, make that the "cooler-weather version," for strolling outside at this famous artisans-and-more destination is a pleasure, in large part because you can purchase so many gifts, treats, and stocking stuffers for the people on your list.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Lebanon Democrat

Chamber Passport encourages Portland to shop local

The Portland Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Shop Local Passport to encourage people to shop local while receiving an award. This is the third year of the venture, and 25 businesses are taking part in the process this year. The event began Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 12.
PORTLAND, TN
WMDT.com

Sip and Shop Market coming to Dewey Beach Thanksgiving weekend

DEWEY BEACH, De- What better way to kick off the holiday weekend than with some fun? That’s exactly what locals are doing in Delaware by taking part in this year’s Sip and Shop hosted by the Developing Artists Collaboration. The event spans from Friday to Sunday in Dewey beach, featuring...
LIFESTYLE
sent-trib.com

City Park Winter Spark Holiday Market and Festival: Shop, see Santa

Join the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the inaugural City Park Winter Spark Holiday Market and Festival located at the City Park. Family-friendly activities include:. · 1-mile “Jingle Bell Jog” Holiday Run/Walk (See Below) · Visit with Santa. · Letters to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Union Leader

Shopping at Jingles Christmas Shop

THOUGH HER TWO SHOPS couldn’t be more different, Karen Robinson, co-owner of Jingles Christmas Shop and Monadnock Flooring & Outdoor Living, sees a surprising amount of crossover. “Someone will come in for gifts or fudge, see the flooring, and remember that they need new flooring,” she said. “Or they’ll come in for flooring, and leave with a Santa ornament or a pound of fudge.”
SHOPPING
HGTV

12 Cozy + Neutral Decor Finds to Shop for Winter

Your home never seems as lackluster and bare as it does immediately after packing away your Christmas decorations at the end of the year. Our secret to overcoming the January blues and post-holiday decor dreariness is simple: decorate your home for the season. Winter offers the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to all things cozy, calm and bright for your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
kniakrls.com

Holiday Shopping Season Underway

Small Business Saturday took place over the weekend, and the holiday shopping season is underway. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill says to support the efforts of local businesses by shopping locally. “Our businesses have been working hard with one another to have offers and fun events going on...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Northern Kentucky Tribune

‘Tis the season to shop at Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Winter Wonderland Bazaar

Add some local distinction to your gift-giving this holiday season at Behringer-Crawford Museum’s “Winter Wonderland Bazaar,” Saturday, December 4, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Northern Kentucky vendors will be selling a variety of handmade, “one-of-a-kind” gifts made by local artisans including, vintage items, ornaments, greeting cards, jewelry, crocheted accessories, fine soaps and more.
SHOPPING
Bangor Daily News

Winter markets provide a safe and enjoyable shopping experience in Maine

The Maine farmers’ market community is very active during the 2021 holiday season. The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets reports that over 25 farmers’ markets across Maine stay open through December to offer shoppers delicious local food, drinks, and crafts. While some markets move indoors, others stay outside or embrace a hybrid model based on their locations and vendor preferences. MFFM hosts the whole list of winter farmers’ markets on their website mainefarmersmarkets.org.
MAINE STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Let there be SHOPPING

COEUR d’ALENE — Shoppers are expected to come out in record numbers starting Black Friday and continuing throughout this holiday season — and great deals are waiting for them. Stores plan to open early the day after Thanksgiving. There’s no shortage of sales to kick off the drive to Christmas.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy