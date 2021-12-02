ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60610

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

A large 1000 square foot one bedroom, one and a half bath in a sought after...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

626 E WOODLAND PARK Avenue #304

Welcome to Woodland Park by the Lake! Our gated community is situated on almost seven acres, with three acres of park lands and located only 400 feet from the 35th Street Serpentine Pedestrian Bridge! This sun-soaked south-facing fully renovated 1039 Sqft Two bed/Two bath is loaded with luxury amenities including Wide plank engineered floors, 7 1/4" baseboards, Designer selected lighting, White flat panel modern kitchen cabinetry, Bosch and Samsung stainless steel appliances, full backsplash and quartz countertops. Primary bedroom suite features a a fully organized walk-in closet. Both bathrooms are equipped with a floating vanity and triple LED lit mirrored medicine cabinet, brushed stainless bathroom accessories, slow-closing toilet seats and dual, built-in shampoo shelves. Interior mod lighting is by Ivy Bronx, Langley Street & other hip manufacturers plus Decora switches, dimmers & outlet covers with strategically placed electric & cable for flat screen TVs, All closets have stainless steel organizing systems. Central Air & Gas Forced Heat plus in unit Euro Washer/Dryer! The amenities just continue as you step outside where meticulously curated grounds offer the calm serenity of a waterfall & gazebo along with a picnic/grilling area, fully enclosed kid's playground, doggie walking area plus fenced in off-leash dog enclosure PLUS an adult outdoor workout space! Amazon Hub located inside building. Parking available on site up to two spaces and free visitor parking available for your guests! This is a one of a kind location & community!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5 N Wabash Avenue #1001

Listing: This bright and spacious 3 bedroom with 2 bath South East facing corner unit is located on the 10th floor of the historic Kesner Building and offers breath taking views of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan. Extremely rare 100/100 Transit score and 99/100 Walk score quantifies the unparalleled access you'll have to everything Chicago's Loop has to offer! Steps from the Pritzker Pavilion, Chicago Cultural Center, Columbia College, Depaul's downtown campus, Chicago Athletic Association with Cindy's roof top bar across the street, among dozens of restaurants, cafes, museums, and colleges. Easy access to Chicago's protected bike ways, Lake Shore Bike Path, and recently completed Washington/Wabash CTA station. Discounted monthly parking at Millennium Park Garage. This unit offers the best of modern amenities such as granite kitchen counter tops, maple cabinets, in-unit washer and dryer, Cat5 Ethernet hardwired throughout with gigabit internet speeds, generously sized walk in closet without sacrificing the vintage charm of a solid marble staircase and ornate brass mailbox in the lobby that still services the building. New luxury stainless steel appliance package including gas range with built in air fryer function, French door stainless steel refrigerator, ceramic enamel coated high power microwave, and dishwasher that includes sterilization steam function. Rent includes water, gas, heating, cooling, and basic cable. Tenant pays for electric and internet.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

636 N Northwest Highway #C

This unit is perfectly located for shopping, restaurants, expressways and airport. First floor living room/dining room with hardwood floors. Three bedrooms on the second level also with hardwood floors and 1 full updated bath. New AC/Furnace, Water Heater and Washer Dryer. Lower level family room and laundry room. Backyard porch. Available immediately. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS! NO EXCEPTIONS. STRONG CREDIT REQUIRED. All applications through listing office.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1013 N Western Avenue #1R

Brand new rehabbed unit with beautiful updated kitchen, quartz counters, nice subway tile backsplash ,dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit! 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and central air - large eat in kitchen has large space for dining table , inclosed porch for storage or summer office - large closeting one bedroom /2nd bedroom nice size but no closet . Nice and sunny living room - Area between building can be use for outdoor space.Sorry no dogs/ cats ok with pet deposit. Unit is in back so nice quiet - no noise from Western. Easy free street parking in front also Western bus in front of building can take u to blue line in 10 min or 15 min walk.KItchen will be finished in couple of days so updated pictures coming up soon - pls schedule now to see !
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

450 N May Street #2R

Super Spacious and sunny 1 bed/ With In Unit Laundry And extra large bedroom in West Town neighborhood. Open floor plan renovated in 2017, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and modern cabinets.Great West Town location, just north of Fulton Market. Walk to restaurants, bars, coffee shops. Close to t CTA, Blue Line, Metra, Busses, and I90/94. Less than 1 year lease ok.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7309 S Constance Avenue #2

Very spacious, newly rehabbed, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet, 3 flat building on a nice, tree-lined block in South Shore. Huge living room, separate dining room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, heat & water included. Move-in condition. Close to Lake Michigan, Lake Shore Drive, Metra, CTA, South Shore Cultural Center and Jackson Park Golf Course.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

1641 W HURON Street #G

Just rehabbed and Available now! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit features: Remodelled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave); Pantry Space; Designer Flooring throughout; Large Bedrooms; Ample closet space; Ceiling Fans; Updated bathroom with linen closet; Central heat; Small Dog and Cat allowed with additional fee and some breed restrictions; Card Operated Laundry on same level! Between Noble Square and Ukrainian Village there lies a great little building! Check out this tradition Chicago 2 flat- close to all the fun of Chicago Ave. Nearby, you will find Mariano's, Garden Gourmet Market, CVS, getting food and necessities is a breeze! Also close is the bustle of Chicago Brew District. Just blocks from the Chicago Blue Line and Grand Ave. Bus this is a great location for anyone! This affordable Noble Square unit won't last long- schedule a showing today!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1312 W Winnemac Avenue #G

Come home to this charming and newly rehabbed, garden unit in Uptown. The kitchen offers plenty of storage space in the new blue cabinets with quartz counters, white backsplash and black appliances. The unit has vinyl floors throughout, three spacious bedrooms and one hall bathroom. The laundry room is located directly behind the unit and best of all, the machines are free to use! Water and two tandem parking spots are included in the rent. Conveniently located within walking distance of Andersonville restaurants, shopping, entertainment, the CTA and Lake Michigan. Pets are welcomed!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Welcome to Craftsman BREATHTAKING, STUNNING and COSTUMIZED Home Redesigned from Top-to-Bottom. Fantastic Open Kitchen Design with Modern Counters, Ultramodern Back-splash, High End Stainless Appliances and Handmade Custom Kitchen Cabinets especially for the Layout. Hardwood Floors and Light fixtures throughout. Huge Family Room bringing Plenty of Natural Light with New Windows. Spacious Bedrooms with 2 full Bathroom. Fabulous finished Basement. New Windows 2021, New Plumbing, New Electrical, New AC unit and much more!!! Schedule a showing today!
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60612

Showing availability is Thursday December 2 from 11:00-11:30am and Saturday December 4 from 12pm-12:30pm. This recently rehabbed unit is just 4 blocks from Kedzie Green Line, and 3 minutes from 290 expressway! This lovely grey stone building is secured by an iron fence and the unit features 3 beds/1 bath with sunny Eastern exposure, hardwood floors, exposed brick in living room, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen, central heat and air, green solar powered electricity, shared outdoor space and laundry in the building. Very easy street parking! Close to many groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - minimum 2 years rental history preferred per applicant! No eviction or bankruptcy records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $350 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first months rent due at lease signing. Pets allowed (weight limit). No smoking in unit.
REAL ESTATE
fox32chicago.com

Cashiers being robbed at businesses on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses of recent robberies that have been reported in New City this month. In each incident, an unknown offender approaches the victim (cashier) from behind and demands cash from the register, police said. The offender is described as a Black male and approximately 40-years-old.
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

Three casino operators favor Chicago's South Side for first projects

Three casino operators vying to build Chicago's first casino have proposed a South Side location near the McCormick Place convention center. featuring Charlie Evans, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Real estate projects featuring new construction and redevelopments continue to reshape the southeast Wisconsin landscape. Make sure your...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

108 Hughes Avenue

Rare find in Lockport. Unique above garage unit offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, brand new appliances, and you get an entire 2 car garage for storage or additional use. Good rentals are hard to come by now days. Most pets are OK.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1145 S State Street

Freshly rehabbed in 2021 with new paint, new waterproof pergo flooring throughout, can lighting, new bathroom, custom cabinetry made to fit in an updated kitchen and exterior entrance to a basement featuring a washer and dryer. On the exterior, the backyard welcomes ample space, exterior shed storage, a one car garage, exterior car port, and wheel chair ramp entry into the front entrance of the home. Also, you will be minutes away from Phillips Park Zoo, Phillips Park Golf Course, East Aurora High School and several of Aurora's best restaurants! Available January 2022!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

431 Wheeler Drive

Spacious ,freshly painted, two story house in a highly desired Lemont subdivision. The updated kitchen features tons of cabinets and granite counter space, big island, new appliances. Living room and kitchen connect to form one great open space with beautiful panoramic windows. 4 generously sized bedroom with big closets and and 2 baths on second level. Sidewalks, mature trees and good sized back yard. Located a very short distance to downtown Lemont, Award Winning Lemont High School, Metra, I55, I355, the new Pete's market, fitness centers and all the best that the Village has to offer. Looking for long term renters. Need income ratio 35 % and credit score 680+, no eviction, no criminal background, no smoking. Each tenant over 18 must have a credit score check ($40 each), drivers license, 2 months paystubs. House move in and ready.
LEMONT, IL
bhhschicago.com

3839 N Greenview Avenue #GDN

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is GORGEOUS Lakeview / Southport Corridor FULLY REHABBED 2Bed for RENT. The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. The unit has a great layout with both bedrooms nicely separated from each other, and a separate dining area. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking (383 Zone around $120/year). The building is on a beautiful tree-lined street, about 10/14 mins walk to the Southport Brown Line Stop or the Irving Park Brown Line or Sheridan Red Line plus the Ashland bus. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

959 Asbury Drive

Welcome to 959 Asbury! This updated 2 bedroom - 2 bath ranch townhome is ready now! Featuring solid surface flooring throughout, from the large family room to the formal dining and bright and clean kitchen! The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, updated bath with large tub and walk-in shower! The 2nd bedroom has solid flooring and a closet. The home includes the washer and dryer (that has a clothes steamer too!), and stainless steel appliances. Plus enjoy the convenience of a 2 car attached garage and the is located next to the park! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with the application fee (per person) and a one time HOA rental fee. This one is ready to go! (Lease requirments 675 credit score and monthly income requirements of 3x rental amount)
REAL ESTATE

