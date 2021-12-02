674 Saint Charles Street #UPPER

Spacious ,freshly painted, two story house in a highly desired Lemont subdivision. The updated kitchen features tons of cabinets and granite counter space, big island, new appliances. Living room and kitchen connect to form one great open space with beautiful panoramic windows. 4 generously sized bedroom with big closets and and 2 baths on second level. Sidewalks, mature trees and good sized back yard. Located a very short distance to downtown Lemont, Award Winning Lemont High School, Metra, I55, I355, the new Pete's market, fitness centers and all the best that the Village has to offer. Looking for long term renters. Need income ratio 35 % and credit score 680+, no eviction, no criminal background, no smoking. Each tenant over 18 must have a credit score check ($40 each), drivers license, 2 months paystubs. House move in and ready.
