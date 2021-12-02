ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
674 Saint Charles Street #UPPER

Cover picture for the articleSpacious upper-level rental. You sure won't feel cramped in this 2 bedroom,...

1145 S State Street

Freshly rehabbed in 2021 with new paint, new waterproof pergo flooring throughout, can lighting, new bathroom, custom cabinetry made to fit in an updated kitchen and exterior entrance to a basement featuring a washer and dryer. On the exterior, the backyard welcomes ample space, exterior shed storage, a one car garage, exterior car port, and wheel chair ramp entry into the front entrance of the home. Also, you will be minutes away from Phillips Park Zoo, Phillips Park Golf Course, East Aurora High School and several of Aurora's best restaurants! Available January 2022!
745 N Throop Street #2

745 N Throop LG 3BR 1.25 Bath rehabbed apt with a huge walk-in closet, Eat-In Kitchen. Pantry. Dishwasher, hardwood. Central Air, Basement Laundry, many closets, MBR walk-in closet, Off street parking available. 2 blocks to Blue Line. Assigned parking spot on the carport available for a fee. Only Cats Ok with a pet rent of $ 25.00. Available Now!!
626 E WOODLAND PARK Avenue #304

Welcome to Woodland Park by the Lake! Our gated community is situated on almost seven acres, with three acres of park lands and located only 400 feet from the 35th Street Serpentine Pedestrian Bridge! This sun-soaked south-facing fully renovated 1039 Sqft Two bed/Two bath is loaded with luxury amenities including Wide plank engineered floors, 7 1/4" baseboards, Designer selected lighting, White flat panel modern kitchen cabinetry, Bosch and Samsung stainless steel appliances, full backsplash and quartz countertops. Primary bedroom suite features a a fully organized walk-in closet. Both bathrooms are equipped with a floating vanity and triple LED lit mirrored medicine cabinet, brushed stainless bathroom accessories, slow-closing toilet seats and dual, built-in shampoo shelves. Interior mod lighting is by Ivy Bronx, Langley Street & other hip manufacturers plus Decora switches, dimmers & outlet covers with strategically placed electric & cable for flat screen TVs, All closets have stainless steel organizing systems. Central Air & Gas Forced Heat plus in unit Euro Washer/Dryer! The amenities just continue as you step outside where meticulously curated grounds offer the calm serenity of a waterfall & gazebo along with a picnic/grilling area, fully enclosed kid's playground, doggie walking area plus fenced in off-leash dog enclosure PLUS an adult outdoor workout space! Amazon Hub located inside building. Parking available on site up to two spaces and free visitor parking available for your guests! This is a one of a kind location & community!
108 Hughes Avenue

Rare find in Lockport. Unique above garage unit offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, brand new appliances, and you get an entire 2 car garage for storage or additional use. Good rentals are hard to come by now days. Most pets are OK.
959 Asbury Drive

Welcome to 959 Asbury! This updated 2 bedroom - 2 bath ranch townhome is ready now! Featuring solid surface flooring throughout, from the large family room to the formal dining and bright and clean kitchen! The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, updated bath with large tub and walk-in shower! The 2nd bedroom has solid flooring and a closet. The home includes the washer and dryer (that has a clothes steamer too!), and stainless steel appliances. Plus enjoy the convenience of a 2 car attached garage and the is located next to the park! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with the application fee (per person) and a one time HOA rental fee. This one is ready to go! (Lease requirments 675 credit score and monthly income requirements of 3x rental amount)
225 Gregory Street #6

This is 2 beds, 1 1/2 bath unit. Nice, clean, good maintenance and move in ready condition. Large living room. Bright balcony area. More storage. Closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Rent include the gas/water/garbage. Convenient location. Plentiful exterior parking space. Close to shopping mall/plaza/restaurants... Need application, recent full background check (credit report+criminal background check), proof of income, copy of Photo ID. EZ showing, move in ready.
23 8th Street

Perfectly situated in walk to train Downers Grove, in one of Downers Grove's most popular neighborhoods. Multitude of today's most current styles and trends, this modern ranch is sure to impress! Absolutely astounding great room with phenomenal picture window; wide open space offers loft and light. Generous kitchen with breakfast room/sun room addition offers ample space. Oversized bedrooms with awesome closet space, lush natural light. Remodeled baths out of the pages of a magazine. An additional 1160+ sq ft of living space in the basement, complete with rec room and bedroom #4/ den! Nestled in an area of very high end homes, this is a tremendous opportunity in walk-to Downers Grove. Nothing to do but move in! Coveted Whittier School, Herrick and DGN. Unbeatable walk-to express trains, restaurants, entertainment and more location. Specific instructions for submitting an application.
2066 Saint Johns Avenue #407

Beautiful and Spacious End Unit with North East Exposure in Elevator Building. Large Entry Foyer, Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen with new appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Large Second Bedroom. Wonderful Closets thruout, Balcony & in-unit laundry make this a '10'. Close to transportation, restaurants, schools and shopping. Available for rent on or after January 15, 2022! Landlord is related to the Realtor.
1202 W huron Street #2F

Large 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of West Town. Apartment features hardwood throughout, lots of natural light and lots of living area! Laundry in building. Cats ok.
7309 S Constance Avenue #2

Very spacious, newly rehabbed, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet, 3 flat building on a nice, tree-lined block in South Shore. Huge living room, separate dining room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, heat & water included. Move-in condition. Close to Lake Michigan, Lake Shore Drive, Metra, CTA, South Shore Cultural Center and Jackson Park Golf Course.
14011 James Drive #610

Rarely available condo rental in sandpiper south. Recently renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath condo. Features in-unit laundry, master suite with attached 1/2 bath, open concept living and dining room, large balcony, all appliances included, central heating/air, Oak Forest Schools and access to pool. No smoking, no pets and min 640 credit.
141 Upper Cove Road

Travel back in time with this gracious Victorian on 3.71 Ac. in downtown Mathias. Built in 1913 by Dr. Moyers, restored in 2015 to give you old fashioned charm with modern conveniences. Kitchen comes equipped with 2 sinks, a Vulcan stove and SS refrigerator. There's also a formal living room, formal dining room, and family room, on the first floor and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and each has a full bath with walk in showers. Outside there are 3 guest houses, each has a bedroom and full bath. Other outbuildings, a firepit and picnic shelter make this the perfect place to entertain or just relax and listen to the nearby stream. Property was formerly used as a Bed and Breakfast and could be a great commercial or residential investment.
LIFESTYLE
431 Wheeler Drive

Spacious ,freshly painted, two story house in a highly desired Lemont subdivision. The updated kitchen features tons of cabinets and granite counter space, big island, new appliances. Living room and kitchen connect to form one great open space with beautiful panoramic windows. 4 generously sized bedroom with big closets and and 2 baths on second level. Sidewalks, mature trees and good sized back yard. Located a very short distance to downtown Lemont, Award Winning Lemont High School, Metra, I55, I355, the new Pete's market, fitness centers and all the best that the Village has to offer. Looking for long term renters. Need income ratio 35 % and credit score 680+, no eviction, no criminal background, no smoking. Each tenant over 18 must have a credit score check ($40 each), drivers license, 2 months paystubs. House move in and ready.
LEMONT, IL
3839 N Greenview Avenue #GDN

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is GORGEOUS Lakeview / Southport Corridor FULLY REHABBED 2Bed for RENT. The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. The unit has a great layout with both bedrooms nicely separated from each other, and a separate dining area. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking (383 Zone around $120/year). The building is on a beautiful tree-lined street, about 10/14 mins walk to the Southport Brown Line Stop or the Irving Park Brown Line or Sheridan Red Line plus the Ashland bus. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
7062 N Wolcott Avenue #2

Welcome to this charming 2 bed/1 bath home in an exciting Rogers Park location right outside the city and only a short walk from the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline! Open floor plan unit with in-unit washer and dryer, Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, gas range, wonderfully detailed recessed canned lighting. FRESHLY PAINTED AND HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED! This unit boasts a huge living space and massive bedrooms, both with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Bathroom has deep, jetted, soaking tub so you can relax and recharge at the end of a long day! The patio off kitchen is a perfect place for an herb garden. In addition to the four spacious closets within the unit, there is also an 8x5 storage room and separate bike room! Washer, dryer, and furnace all new 2 years ago, the dishwasher was installed last year. This beautiful courtyard building is conveniently located near the shops, dining, and grocery store...Metra Rogers Park Station just 2 blocks away red line 10min walk. Pets are allowed. Easy to show. MAKE YOUR HOME TODAY!!!
13268 W Heiden Circle W

Best Rental in town! *****Spacious stunning 3-BEDROOM townhome in a sought-after subdivision, across the street from Abbott Laboratory and Abbvie. *****The entire home is freshly painted, including the white kitchen cabinets beautifully contrasted to the dark granite countertops. This charming home features first floor office, 2-story foyer, open floor plan, and a living room filled with abundant natural sunlight. Enjoy the large master bedroom suite with a sitting area, and two other generously sized bedrooms. Sold hardwood flooring throughout, full basement, 2-car attached garage and large wooden deck. *****Walk to the community park with a lovely lake, exercise facilities, recreational lawn spaces, and outdoor swimming pool. Award-winning schools and best location in town! Come to see it before it's gone soon!
1013 N Western Avenue #1R

Brand new rehabbed unit with beautiful updated kitchen, quartz counters, nice subway tile backsplash ,dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit! 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and central air - large eat in kitchen has large space for dining table , inclosed porch for storage or summer office - large closeting one bedroom /2nd bedroom nice size but no closet . Nice and sunny living room - Area between building can be use for outdoor space.Sorry no dogs/ cats ok with pet deposit. Unit is in back so nice quiet - no noise from Western. Easy free street parking in front also Western bus in front of building can take u to blue line in 10 min or 15 min walk.KItchen will be finished in couple of days so updated pictures coming up soon - pls schedule now to see !
3232 Wenonah Avenue

Beautifully rehabbed Berwyn Townhome offering 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 2 car garage. All NEWS include gorgeous Kitchen and appliances, bathrooms, carpet, windows, clean basement with plenty of room for storage, etc. back porch, nice yard. Wood burning fireplace in the living room with built in shelves and a spacious dining room. No utilities included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant(s) each need fico score of at least 650, good credit history, verification of income and copy of ID. Prefer credit check to be done through CISI. Rental Application in additional information. Small pets considered with $500.00 deposit and a $25.00 monthly fee. Please take off shoes when entering due to new carpet (or wear the provided show covers). Thanks for showing.
102 N Kenilworth Avenue

This beautiful ranch in the desirable Mt. Prospect area features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, backsplash and granite countertops. Nicely updated bathrooms. Good size bedrooms and a huge backyard. In-unit washer and dryer. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Great location near parks and shopping. Hurry! This one won't last.
3510 N Pine Grove Avenue #226

Awesome Value! Beautiful studio, steps to public transportation, shopping, dining, entertainment! Commuters enjoy the Red, Brown and Purple Lines a short walk away, along with the Lake Shore Drive bus route steps from the front door. The location is central to everything, and best of all, you are only 18 minutes from the Loop. An ideal place to call home! Residents enjoy covered parking, an in-building laundry room, a package receiving room, bike storage, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and an on-site building maintenance engineer. Call for details.
