Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Welcome to Woodland Park by the Lake! Our gated community is situated on almost seven acres, with three acres of park lands and located only 400 feet from the 35th Street Serpentine Pedestrian Bridge! This sun-soaked south-facing fully renovated 1039 Sqft Two bed/Two bath is loaded with luxury amenities including Wide plank engineered floors, 7 1/4" baseboards, Designer selected lighting, White flat panel modern kitchen cabinetry, Bosch and Samsung stainless steel appliances, full backsplash and quartz countertops. Primary bedroom suite features a a fully organized walk-in closet. Both bathrooms are equipped with a floating vanity and triple LED lit mirrored medicine cabinet, brushed stainless bathroom accessories, slow-closing toilet seats and dual, built-in shampoo shelves. Interior mod lighting is by Ivy Bronx, Langley Street & other hip manufacturers plus Decora switches, dimmers & outlet covers with strategically placed electric & cable for flat screen TVs, All closets have stainless steel organizing systems. Central Air & Gas Forced Heat plus in unit Euro Washer/Dryer! The amenities just continue as you step outside where meticulously curated grounds offer the calm serenity of a waterfall & gazebo along with a picnic/grilling area, fully enclosed kid's playground, doggie walking area plus fenced in off-leash dog enclosure PLUS an adult outdoor workout space! Amazon Hub located inside building. Parking available on site up to two spaces and free visitor parking available for your guests! This is a one of a kind location & community!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO