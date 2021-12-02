ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable 2/1! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features: Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances (including Dishwasher and Microwave); Granite Countertops; Hardwood Floors Throughout; Lots of...

626 E WOODLAND PARK Avenue #304

Welcome to Woodland Park by the Lake! Our gated community is situated on almost seven acres, with three acres of park lands and located only 400 feet from the 35th Street Serpentine Pedestrian Bridge! This sun-soaked south-facing fully renovated 1039 Sqft Two bed/Two bath is loaded with luxury amenities including Wide plank engineered floors, 7 1/4" baseboards, Designer selected lighting, White flat panel modern kitchen cabinetry, Bosch and Samsung stainless steel appliances, full backsplash and quartz countertops. Primary bedroom suite features a a fully organized walk-in closet. Both bathrooms are equipped with a floating vanity and triple LED lit mirrored medicine cabinet, brushed stainless bathroom accessories, slow-closing toilet seats and dual, built-in shampoo shelves. Interior mod lighting is by Ivy Bronx, Langley Street & other hip manufacturers plus Decora switches, dimmers & outlet covers with strategically placed electric & cable for flat screen TVs, All closets have stainless steel organizing systems. Central Air & Gas Forced Heat plus in unit Euro Washer/Dryer! The amenities just continue as you step outside where meticulously curated grounds offer the calm serenity of a waterfall & gazebo along with a picnic/grilling area, fully enclosed kid's playground, doggie walking area plus fenced in off-leash dog enclosure PLUS an adult outdoor workout space! Amazon Hub located inside building. Parking available on site up to two spaces and free visitor parking available for your guests! This is a one of a kind location & community!
5 N Wabash Avenue #1001

Listing: This bright and spacious 3 bedroom with 2 bath South East facing corner unit is located on the 10th floor of the historic Kesner Building and offers breath taking views of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan. Extremely rare 100/100 Transit score and 99/100 Walk score quantifies the unparalleled access you'll have to everything Chicago's Loop has to offer! Steps from the Pritzker Pavilion, Chicago Cultural Center, Columbia College, Depaul's downtown campus, Chicago Athletic Association with Cindy's roof top bar across the street, among dozens of restaurants, cafes, museums, and colleges. Easy access to Chicago's protected bike ways, Lake Shore Bike Path, and recently completed Washington/Wabash CTA station. Discounted monthly parking at Millennium Park Garage. This unit offers the best of modern amenities such as granite kitchen counter tops, maple cabinets, in-unit washer and dryer, Cat5 Ethernet hardwired throughout with gigabit internet speeds, generously sized walk in closet without sacrificing the vintage charm of a solid marble staircase and ornate brass mailbox in the lobby that still services the building. New luxury stainless steel appliance package including gas range with built in air fryer function, French door stainless steel refrigerator, ceramic enamel coated high power microwave, and dishwasher that includes sterilization steam function. Rent includes water, gas, heating, cooling, and basic cable. Tenant pays for electric and internet.
Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60656

Spacious 3 bedroom & 2 bath rental in great location. Primary Bedroom has attached private bathroom. Near transportation, stores, shops, parks, Harlem Blue line El-Train & entrance/exit to expressway. Well maintained building, NON-PET BUILDING, NON-SMOKING BUILDING. Hardwood floors. Plenty of storage and lots of space. 1 parking space included.
959 Asbury Drive

Welcome to 959 Asbury! This updated 2 bedroom - 2 bath ranch townhome is ready now! Featuring solid surface flooring throughout, from the large family room to the formal dining and bright and clean kitchen! The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, updated bath with large tub and walk-in shower! The 2nd bedroom has solid flooring and a closet. The home includes the washer and dryer (that has a clothes steamer too!), and stainless steel appliances. Plus enjoy the convenience of a 2 car attached garage and the is located next to the park! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with the application fee (per person) and a one time HOA rental fee. This one is ready to go! (Lease requirments 675 credit score and monthly income requirements of 3x rental amount)
511 W Belmont Avenue #34

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is a GORGEOUS UPDATED CONDO quality 1Bed for Rent! The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, dishwasher, microwave, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, custom blinds, and ample closet space. The building has a very clean laundry room with cage storage units and bike room. The unit is in an AMAZING location in East Lakeview. You are a 1/2 blk to the Lakefront, ton of grocery stores on Broadway, and RED / BROWN / PURPLE Line is a 7/9 mins walk from the building. Also you have express buses on the corner of Lake Shore Drive. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits) MUST SEE!
7062 N Wolcott Avenue #2

Welcome to this charming 2 bed/1 bath home in an exciting Rogers Park location right outside the city and only a short walk from the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline! Open floor plan unit with in-unit washer and dryer, Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, gas range, wonderfully detailed recessed canned lighting. FRESHLY PAINTED AND HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED! This unit boasts a huge living space and massive bedrooms, both with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Bathroom has deep, jetted, soaking tub so you can relax and recharge at the end of a long day! The patio off kitchen is a perfect place for an herb garden. In addition to the four spacious closets within the unit, there is also an 8x5 storage room and separate bike room! Washer, dryer, and furnace all new 2 years ago, the dishwasher was installed last year. This beautiful courtyard building is conveniently located near the shops, dining, and grocery store...Metra Rogers Park Station just 2 blocks away red line 10min walk. Pets are allowed. Easy to show. MAKE YOUR HOME TODAY!!!
450 N May Street #2R

Super Spacious and sunny 1 bed/ With In Unit Laundry And extra large bedroom in West Town neighborhood. Open floor plan renovated in 2017, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and modern cabinets.Great West Town location, just north of Fulton Market. Walk to restaurants, bars, coffee shops. Close to t CTA, Blue Line, Metra, Busses, and I90/94. Less than 1 year lease ok.
102 N Kenilworth Avenue

This beautiful ranch in the desirable Mt. Prospect area features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, backsplash and granite countertops. Nicely updated bathrooms. Good size bedrooms and a huge backyard. In-unit washer and dryer. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Great location near parks and shopping. Hurry! This one won't last.
811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
7309 S Constance Avenue #2

Very spacious, newly rehabbed, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet, 3 flat building on a nice, tree-lined block in South Shore. Huge living room, separate dining room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, heat & water included. Move-in condition. Close to Lake Michigan, Lake Shore Drive, Metra, CTA, South Shore Cultural Center and Jackson Park Golf Course.
1225 W ERIE Street #1

Recently updated 3Bed/2Ba duplex down in West Town/Noble Square area. Features include modern fixtures and amenities! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops highlight the kitchen. Top floor features beautiful hardwood floors and the lower level boasts modern concrete floors. Spiral staircase leads downstairs to large bedroom and 2nd living space/family room & second bathroom. Common outdoor space and laundry/storage on site. 1 parking space available for an additional $125/mo. No security deposit required, just a $250 non-refundable move in fee. Pets considered with an additional fee.Close proximity to the Loop, train, buses, and great restaurants and nightlife. Unbeatable location! This is a must see. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Welcome to Craftsman BREATHTAKING, STUNNING and COSTUMIZED Home Redesigned from Top-to-Bottom. Fantastic Open Kitchen Design with Modern Counters, Ultramodern Back-splash, High End Stainless Appliances and Handmade Custom Kitchen Cabinets especially for the Layout. Hardwood Floors and Light fixtures throughout. Huge Family Room bringing Plenty of Natural Light with New Windows. Spacious Bedrooms with 2 full Bathroom. Fabulous finished Basement. New Windows 2021, New Plumbing, New Electrical, New AC unit and much more!!! Schedule a showing today!
Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60612

Showing availability is Thursday December 2 from 11:00-11:30am and Saturday December 4 from 12pm-12:30pm. This recently rehabbed unit is just 4 blocks from Kedzie Green Line, and 3 minutes from 290 expressway! This lovely grey stone building is secured by an iron fence and the unit features 3 beds/1 bath with sunny Eastern exposure, hardwood floors, exposed brick in living room, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen, central heat and air, green solar powered electricity, shared outdoor space and laundry in the building. Very easy street parking! Close to many groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - minimum 2 years rental history preferred per applicant! No eviction or bankruptcy records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $350 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first months rent due at lease signing. Pets allowed (weight limit). No smoking in unit.
1145 S State Street

Freshly rehabbed in 2021 with new paint, new waterproof pergo flooring throughout, can lighting, new bathroom, custom cabinetry made to fit in an updated kitchen and exterior entrance to a basement featuring a washer and dryer. On the exterior, the backyard welcomes ample space, exterior shed storage, a one car garage, exterior car port, and wheel chair ramp entry into the front entrance of the home. Also, you will be minutes away from Phillips Park Zoo, Phillips Park Golf Course, East Aurora High School and several of Aurora's best restaurants! Available January 2022!
1013 N Western Avenue #1R

Brand new rehabbed unit with beautiful updated kitchen, quartz counters, nice subway tile backsplash ,dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit! 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and central air - large eat in kitchen has large space for dining table , inclosed porch for storage or summer office - large closeting one bedroom /2nd bedroom nice size but no closet . Nice and sunny living room - Area between building can be use for outdoor space.Sorry no dogs/ cats ok with pet deposit. Unit is in back so nice quiet - no noise from Western. Easy free street parking in front also Western bus in front of building can take u to blue line in 10 min or 15 min walk.KItchen will be finished in couple of days so updated pictures coming up soon - pls schedule now to see !
2066 Saint Johns Avenue #407

Beautiful and Spacious End Unit with North East Exposure in Elevator Building. Large Entry Foyer, Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen with new appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Large Second Bedroom. Wonderful Closets thruout, Balcony & in-unit laundry make this a '10'. Close to transportation, restaurants, schools and shopping. Available for rent on or after January 15, 2022! Landlord is related to the Realtor.
