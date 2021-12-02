ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Temperatures cool to the 60s Friday, mountain snow moves in next week

By Jessica Lebel
 1 day ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the low 70s again on Thursday and were close to the record high of 74 degrees.

Denver will cool slightly on Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Saturday with more sunshine and dry weather.

72 degrees 2021, 28 degrees 2020: What a difference a year makes

Starting Sunday, temperatures will begin to cool down as Colorado’s next storm system approaches. Denver is expected to stay dry on Sunday, but some parts of northern Colorado do have a chance for isolated showers Sunday evening.

Monday’s temperatures will cool to the 40s with breezy wind and mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers will start in the mountains Monday afternoon and evening and will reach the Front Range by Tuesday.

Denver and the Front Range only have a 20% chance for a few isolated showers on Tuesday. Better chances for snow will stay in the mountains.

Dry weather returns on Wednesday as temperatures stay cool.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

