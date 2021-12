MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of holiday vocal music on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. in the Lee & Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center. “Our Holiday Concert theme has two meanings,” explained Chorale Music Director Jim Rash in a press release. “Not only will we be singing a wide variety of joyous music so typical for the holiday season, but more importantly the Chorale singers are joyous that we are able to gather as a group again to raise our voices in song. The Chorale will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to sacred to movie songs to jazz.”

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO