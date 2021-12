The Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund raised $10,000 during a Grand Rapids vs. Greenway High School Girls Volleyball game in October. This is an annual fundraiser, and the two teams come together to raise money for the fund. The volleyball game drew a big crowd. ”Kudos to the Grand Rapids and Greenway volleyball teams for an awesome event, and the support of the entire community to benefit those fighting cancer,” said Sarah Anderson, who helps to volunteer with the fund.

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO