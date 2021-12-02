ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midday Stock Roundup

By Audrey Kemp
Orange County Business Journal
 5 days ago

Indexes continued rebounding as fears of the Omnicron variant subsided. The S&P 500 climbed 1.5% to 4,582.45 in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.9% to 34,672.93....

TheStreet

DocuSign Stock: Cathie Wood's Ark Swoops In and Buys the Dip

Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management believes in buying the dip: Ark grabbed 746,964 shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report as the e-signature company plunged Friday. That kitty was valued at $100.9 million as of Friday’s close and $106.7 million in recent trading. DocuSign tanked 42% Friday...
MarketWatch

Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow (DJIA) closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) while the S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.64% higher to $44.15 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.54 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.75% to $612.69 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $88.30 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) plunged 13.49% to $265.33 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Moderna Inc. closed $232.16 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
