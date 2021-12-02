DA: Overworked assistant set bail too low for parade suspect
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor says a young assistant in his office sought $1,000 bail for a man accused of...abc17news.com
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor says a young assistant in his office sought $1,000 bail for a man accused of...abc17news.com
Your process is broken. If an overworked assistant established bail without seeing his prior criminal history. Your process is terribly flawed.
Comments / 3