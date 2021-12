ELY- The much-anticipated Northwoods Partners Festival of Trees is at long last upon us. With the generous assistance of our community of supporters, and a little holiday magic, the lobby of the Grand Ely Lodge will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with beautifully-decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and a holiday boutique. This year’s holiday event will run Nov. 25 through Dec. 5.

ELY, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO