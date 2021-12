The Toronto Raptors will be searching for their first home win of this road trip Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. As always, stopping the Bucks starts with slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo which is certainly no easy task, especially with OG Anunoby sidelined for the game. Raptors coach Nick Nurse has traditionally liked to clog up Antetokounmpo's driving lanes and fly out to the perimeter to contest three-point shots. That's, of course, easier said than done.

