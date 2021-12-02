ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

13-year-old charged with murder for fatally shooting 14-year-old sister

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GIVF_0dCgAbhr00

A 14-year-old girl was fatally shot last week in Georgia by her 13-year-old brother, who has been charged with felony murder, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced in news release.

Sheriff Tim Pounds said during a Wednesday news conference that the boy, who sells and makes "ghost guns" accidentally shot his sister while attempting to hit someone else, CNN reports.

The shooting allegedly occurred when people came to the family's home in Douglasville under the guise of purchasing the guns, which were assembled without serial numbers, from the boy, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds, CNN reported. They instead stole the weapons, prompting the boy to fire shots and inadvertently hit his sister as they left the house.

The 13-year-old boy and 19-year-old Yusef Jabryil McArthur El, one of the people who made off with the guns, have been arrested and charged. McArthur El has been charged with robbery, according to the Sheriff's office, and both were charged with felony murder.

Police have not yet identified the other person involved in the robbery, the release notes.

The teenaged boy has been selling the homemade guns, popular for their inability to be traced, across various Georgia counties, Pounds said during a news conference.

"It's so sad ... because the mother's losing two kids at one time," Pounds said, according to CNN.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the girl by her family.

