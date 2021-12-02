ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Air quality models can improve the accuracy of forecasts of daily solar power production in the future

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) The expansion of renewable energies is placing increasing demands on the power grids. Precise forecasts of the amount of solar power that will be fed into the grid is key to effective energy management. In addition to clouds, aerosol particles also strongly influence the amount...

www.sciencedaily.com

ELECTRONICS
Science Daily

X-ray laser reveals how radiation damage arises

An international research team has used the X-ray laser European XFEL to gain new insights into how radiation damage occurs in biological tissue. The study reveals in detail how water molecules are broken apart by high-energy radiation, creating potentially hazardous radicals and electrically charged ions, which can go on to trigger harmful reactions in the organism. The team led by Maria Novella Piancastelli and Renaud Guillemin from the Sorbonne in Paris, Ludger Inhester from DESY and Till Jahnke from European XFEL is presenting its observations and analyses in the scientific journal Physical Review X.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

3D fault information improves alert accuracy for earthquake early warning

Three-dimensional fault models are generally more accurate than two-dimensional line models at sending ground shaking alerts to the correct areas as part of an earthquake early warning system, according to a new study. The benefits of 3D fault models vary depending on the fault style (a strike slip versus a...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Climate adaptation of households compared internationally

The climate is changing, not only in the Netherlands, but far beyond as well. The UN climate conference in Glasgow in 2021 had a clear message: climate adaptation is required of everyone; from governments to individuals around the world. Researchers from Delft University of Technology and Twente University investigated the drivers of what motivates or hinders people in different cultures in climate adaptation. The results were published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Perovskite solar cells soar to new heights

Metal halide perovskites have been under intense investigation over the last decade, due to the remarkable rise in their performance in optoelectronic devices such as solar cells or light-emitting diodes. The most efficient devices, fabricated in the so called 'standard architecture' commonly include processing steps performed at high temperature, thus increasing their energy payback time and limiting the possibility to integrate them in emerging applications such as flexible and wearable electronics. An alternative device architecture -- termed the 'inverted architecture' -- eliminates the need for high temperature processing, but generally leads to a lower photovoltaic efficiency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Exploring carbon storage deep beneath the seabed

Pools of salty water (brine) trapped beneath the seabed offer an unparalleled opportunity to sequester carbon and keep it trapped for millennia. Yet research in this area remains rudimentary, as little is known about the way sodium chloride (salt) behaves when it's combined with carbon dioxide several kilometres beneath the surface of the earth, where conditions of heat and pressure are extreme.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Green information technologies: Superconductivity meets spintronics

When two superconducting regions are separated by a strip of non-superconducting material, a special quantum effect can occur, coupling both regions: The Josephson effect. If the spacer material is a half-metal ferromagnet novel implications for spintronic applications arise. An international team has now for the first time designed a material system that exhibits an unusually long-range Josephson effect: Here, regions of superconducting YBa2Cu3O7 are separated by a region of half-metallic, ferromagnetic manganite (La2/3Sr1/3MnO3) one micron wide.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

The layered effect: A single-cell map of corn’s root reveals a regulator of cellular diversity

A new study uses novel single-cell profiling techniques to reveal how plants add new cell layers that help them resist climate stressors like drought or flooding. The research focuses on corn -- a critically important crop around the world -- in an effort to create a cell-by-cell map of the plant's root system, which mediates drought stress and absorbs nutrients and fertilizer from the soil.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Growing carbon footprint for plastics

Plastics are useful, cheap and extremely popular. Global demand has quadrupled in the last forty years and is expected to continue to rise, with correspondingly negative consequences for the environment and human health. The public is generally aware of the environmental harm caused by plastics at the end of their life cycle in particular, such as when they release greenhouse gases and air pollutants when burned, or pollute water and soil in the form of microplastics.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Artificial material protects light states on smallest length scales

Light not only plays a key role as an information carrier for optical computer chips, but also in particular for the next generation of quantum computers. Its lossless guidance around sharp corners on tiny chips and the precise control of its interaction with other light are the focus of research worldwide. Scientists at Paderborn University have now demonstrated, for the very first time, the spatial confinement of a light wave to a point smaller than the wavelength in a 'topological photonic crystal'. These are artificial electromagnetic materials that facilitate robust manipulation of light. The state is protected by special properties and is important for use in quantum chips, for example. The findings have now been published in renowned journal "Science Advances."
SCIENCE
GreenBiz

How ‘digital twins’ can model future effects of climate change

This article was adapted from Climate Tech Weekly, a free newsletter focused on climate technologies. They say every person on the planet has a doppelganger, someone who bears an uncanny resemblance to them despite having no biological relationship. Some climate solutionists are putting a twist on this concept, by encouraging the use of "digital twins" that can help countries, companies and communities better understand the potential future effects of climate change — within the relatively safe confines of cyberspace.
ENVIRONMENT
Design World Network

Improve the accuracy of additive manufacturing part production

Riven, a leader in 3D reality intelligence for digital manufacturing, has developed Warp-Adapted-Model (WAM) capability that enables higher accuracy Additive Manufacturing (AM) part production. WAM uses full-part 3D data from an initial part to identify errors and produces a corrected model in minutes, one that eliminates warp and is up to 10 times more accurate when printed.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Ulefone Power Armor 14 production video reveals its quality manufacturing process

Smartphone usage patterns are evolving day-by-day, apart from calling and texting, it has become a daily driver for commuting and enjoying entertainment. Evolving from the usual smartphones, rugged smartphones are becoming popular due to their varied usage. Such technological innovation requires a lot of precisive techniques and manufacturing technologies. In the video you can see how the Ulefoen Armor 14 is produced:
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Surgical Plans Improved With Axial3D Models, Powered By Fast Radius’ Cloud Manufacturing Platform

Physicians report changing their surgical plans 53% of the time with the guidance of Axial3D models. Fast Radius, Inc. a digital manufacturing and supply chain company, is working with Axial3D, an automated software company helping physicians visualize patient anatomy, to produce intricate surgical models. Leveraging Fast Radius’ Cloud Manufacturing Platform™, Axial3D is creating customized 3D-printed models to improve surgical planning and patient outcomes.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Indoor air quality improvement and purification by atmospheric pressure Non-Thermal Plasma (NTP)

Non-thermal plasma (NTP) is a promising technology for the improvement of indoor air quality (IAQ) by removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) through advanced oxidation process (AOP). In this paper, authors developed a laboratory scale dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) reactor which generates atmospheric NTP to study the removal of low-concentration formaldehyde (HCHO), a typical indoor air VOC in the built environment associated with cancer and leukemia, under different processing conditions. Strong ionization NTP was generated between the DBD electrodes by a pulse power zero-voltage switching flyback transformer (ZVS-FBT), which caused ionization of air molecules leading to active species formation to convert HCHO into carbon dioxide (CO2) and water vapor (H2O). The impact of key electrical and physical processing parameters i.e. discharge power (P), initial concentration (Cin), flow rate (F), and relative humidity (RH) which affect the formaldehyde removal efficiency (É³) were studied to determine optimum conditions. Results show that, the correlation coefficient (R2) of removal efficiency dependence on the processing parameters follow the order R2 (F)"‰="‰0.99"‰>"‰R2 (RH)"‰="‰0.96,"‰>"‰R2 (Cin)"‰="‰0.94"‰>"‰R2 (P)"‰="‰0.93. The removal efficiency reached 99% under the optimum conditions of P"‰="‰0.6Â W, Cin"‰="‰0.1Â ppm, F"‰="‰0.2 m3/h, and RH"‰="‰65% with no secondary pollution. The study provided a theoretical and experimental basis for the application of DBD plasma for air purification in the built environment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A measured energy use, solar production, and building air leakage dataset for a zero energy commercial building

This paper provides an open dataset of measured energy use, solar energy production, and building air leakage data from a 328 m2 (3,531 ft2) all-electric, zero energy commercial building in Virginia, USA. Over two years of energy use data were collected at 1-hour intervals using circuit-level energy monitors. Over six years of solar energy production data were measured at 1-hour resolution by 56 microinverters (presented as daily and monthly data in this dataset). The building air leakage data was measured post-construction per ASTM-E779 Standard Test Method for Determining Air Leakage Rate by Fan Pressurization and the United States Army Corps (USACE) Building Enclosure Testing procedure; both pressurization and depressurization results are provided. The architectural and engineering (AE) documents are provided to aid researchers and practitioners in reliable modeling of building performance. The paper describes the data collection methods, cleaning, and convergence with weather data. This dataset can be employed to predict, benchmark, and calibrate operational outcomes in zero energy commercial buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

