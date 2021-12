The Golden Knights’ bench seemed to clear as soon as the horn sounded, and their sticks lifted as high as the celebratory smoke shooting out of the fog machine. Vegas’ players appeared to be extra proud of themselves after a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, and they had every reason to be. The victory marked the Golden Knights’ fifth in six games to conclude a homestand tied for the longest of the season where “it’s just been one thing after another” in terms of challenges, in coach Pete DeBoer’s words.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO