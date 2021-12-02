Help Marine Corps collect toys for kids

Physical fitness and nutrition are lacking in today’s Marine Corps. Although the Corps is the fittest branch, Marines should always strive to be better than others and be the best Marine they can be. Unfortunately, the average Marine has minimal physical fitness and nutrition knowledge, and the service needs to invest in nutrition and physical education specialists at every battalion level command. By investing in a more comprehensive nutrition and physical fitness education program, lead by force fitness instructors, the Marine Corps will gain fitter Marines, a better-educated force, see a decrease in the number of Marines in the body composition program (BCP), and see a decrease in unhealthy Marines.

FITNESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO