Gojira diehards, stock up on vinyl, CDs, shirts and more — including their new album Fortitude— over at our shop. Gojira rolled into 2021 with a one-word message of steadfast resolve, Fortitude, and by god they've lived by it. Back in April, the French metal titans unleashed their seventh album to immediate critical and commercial acclaim, landing at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart (besting DJ Khaled), earning their third Grammy nomination in the form of a Best Metal Performance nod for the song "Amazonia" and, most impressively (in our humble opinion), being named the No. 1 album of 2021 by a little ol' publication called Revolver.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO