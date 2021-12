Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO