Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Tasca Blanding

The Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner this week is Tasca Blanding, a second grade teacher at Gentian Elementary School in Columbus. Blanding was honored to win this award and feels blessed to work at Gentian and have an impact in the lives of her students and the community.

Blanding was nominated by Adrie Faye Buckner-Johnson, writing: “Ms. Blanding is a 2nd grade teacher who returned to the classroom with an open heart. She pushed forward and ensured every student in her classroom that she would be there to reintroduce, reteach, and repeat the skills needed to feel a since of belonging. Her soft spoken tone, eagerness to teach, and the love for each student reinsured each student that coming to class each day listening with open ears and eyes will give them the opportunity to have a successful completion of second grade. Someone once said, ‘They may forget what you said but they will not forget how you made them feel.’ Ms Blanding is that teacher. She gives from her heart and teaches with a passion for each student to learn at his or her own pace. Alexander K. Trenfor stated, ‘The best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don’t tell you what to see.’ She is an amazing teacher. Teaching and reteaching is what she does best. It’s true, a teacher is always eager to learn. That’s Ms Tasca Blanding, teaching for 17 years. HATS OFF TO MS BLANDING.”

Congratulations Tasca Blanding!

