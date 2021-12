The Toronto Blue Jays had a great season in 2021 and one of the players who were overshadowed is Bo Bichette, but he won’t be for long. The Toronto Blue Jays got huge performances from the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien in 2021. But, one of the guys who helped them win 91 games didn’t grab the spotlight as often. His name is Bo Bichette. Even though he finished with the third highest fWAR total on the team, ahead of Cy Young winner, Robbie Ray, it says here that Bo didn’t get the props he deserved…until now. Standard Batting.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO