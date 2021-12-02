2 arrested after stealing tequila bottles from Adelanto gas station: Sheriff

Two people were arrested Thursday after stealing tequila from a gas station in Adelanto, officials said.

Just after at 2 a.m., deputies responded to a robbery at the Shell Station located at 11272 Palmdale Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release .

A female clerk told the deputies that a man came into the business and walked around the counter. He then grabbed four bottles of tequila off the shelf.

When the clerk tried to stop him, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground, the department said.

He then left the location, entered a vehicle occupied by a woman and they drove away.

Deputies were able to locate the pair, identified as Jonathan Atkins, 25, and Ashley Lounderman, 37.

Alcohol stolen from the Shell station along with a loaded firearm were found inside the vehicle, the department said.

Lounderman was charged with accessory and concealing a loaded firearm.

Atkins was also arrested on outstanding warrants, and was charged with driving under the influence and robbery.

Both suspects were booked at the High Desert Detention Center. Atkins is being held in lieu of $175,000 bail and Lounderman is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Lajuj at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com .

