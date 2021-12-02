ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles agree to terms with free agent pitcher Jordan Lyles right before lockout

Cover picture for the articleThe Orioles snuck in one last bit of pending news last night before MLB owners unanimously halted all offseason action by imposing a lockout on their players....

CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Padres, Phillies, Orioles make last-minute deals ahead of lockout

The San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms with right-handed starter Nick Martinez on a four-year contract worth $20 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Martinez, 31 years old, will be returning to Major League Baseball after spending the last four seasons in Japan, where he pitched for the Nippon Ham Fighters and the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. During those seasons, he posted a 3.02 ERA and a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 total appearances. Because the two sides did not get the deal done ahead of an MLB lockout that started Thursday, Martinez will technically remain a free agent until after the new collective bargaining agreement can be ratified, ending the lockout.
MLB
Sportico

Baltimore Orioles’ Tanking Woes Are MLB’s ‘Incentive Problem’

For longtime Baltimore Orioles fans, the glory days of Cal Ripken Jr., Jim Palmer and Eddie Murray feel like a distant memory—especially now. After finishing at the bottom of the AL East for the fourth time in five years, the Orioles head into Major League Baseball’s first lockout in 26 years as a prime example of a crucial negotiating point between the league and the players’ association. Baltimore’s abysmal 2021 campaign included a 19-game losing streak that only seemed to strengthen the argument that management wasn’t trying to be competitive. Not even pretending to be. Trailing only Cleveland as the lowest payroll...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

MLB is in a lockout. Here’s what that means for the Orioles.

Shortly after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and its players’ union, owners officially locked out the players early Thursday morning, the sport’s first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike. The divide between the two sides comes more than three months before the scheduled start of spring training, leaving them time to come to an agreement ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Orioles pitcher John Means on the trade block

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means enjoyed one of the best seasons of his MLB career in 2021. Means looked like an ace for the Orioles in the first half before a shoulder injury caused him to miss some time in the second half of the season. Means’ value took a hit after the injury but the recent actions of the Orioles prove they still think highly-enough of his ability.
MLB
Ken Rosenthal
Jordan Lyles
masnsports.com

A few notes on the O’s agreement with Jordan Lyles

For the Orioles, a new pitcher arrived just before a baseball lockout did. It was just after midnight this morning when Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted that the Orioles were in agreement to add free agent right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles on a one-year contract worth $7 million that includes a club option for the 2023 season.
MLB
masnsports.com

A look at more free agent pitchers

Now that the Orioles have an agreement with right-hander Jordan Lyles for 2022, pending a post-lockout physical, are they done looking for pitchers?. Over the past few weeks, we have been looking at some back end rotation options as noted by MLBTradeRumors.com and going in alphabetical order. So we have addressed pitchers like Brett Anderson all the way through Lyles. Yep, he was in our last grouping of pitchers that were potential future Orioles. He was mentioned in this post. The entry that mentioned Lyles also includes links to the previous two other stories we did on free agent pitchers.
MLB
masnsports.com

Minors matter more to Orioles during lockout

Even when Major League Baseball was fully operational and a lockout only meant that a guard needed to open the gate to the players’ lot after hours, the Orioles welcomed and encouraged the increased attention on their minor league system. The talent pumped into it via the draft and international signings, the developmental tools and personnel spliced into the organization, a modernized approach that the rest of the industry was embracing.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Astros Free Agent 'Comfortable' to Sign Contract After Lockout

Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is arguably the best free agent remaining on the market, but he's in no rush to sign a new contract. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that Correa is "comfortable" with not getting a deal done before the impending MLB lockout. The league and MLB Player's Association have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement. A potential lockout could lead to the tax threshold increasing, and Heyman noted that would benefit Correa.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals in “active” talks with free-agent pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals are in “active” talks with multiple free-agent starting pitchers. The St. Louis Cardinals have been looking at the free agent pitching market, both starters and relievers, and have made it their No. 1 priority this offseason. Perhaps they could be close to making a move, as...
MLB

