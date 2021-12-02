Orioles agree to terms with free agent pitcher Jordan Lyles right before lockout

Now that the Orioles have an agreement with right-hander Jordan Lyles for 2022, pending a post-lockout physical, are they done looking for pitchers?. Over the past few weeks, we have been looking at some back end rotation options as noted by MLBTradeRumors.com and going in alphabetical order. So we have addressed pitchers like Brett Anderson all the way through Lyles. Yep, he was in our last grouping of pitchers that were potential future Orioles. He was mentioned in this post. The entry that mentioned Lyles also includes links to the previous two other stories we did on free agent pitchers.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO