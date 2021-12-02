ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

COVID Testing Clinic Coming Saturday to Fingerlakes Mall

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cayuga County Health Department has announced it is working with the County Emergency Office and Quadrant Biosciences for a...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Vaccination Clinics Wednesday

Ontario County Public Health has announced it will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 this upcoming Wednesday. The drive-thru clinic will take place at the Ontario County Highway Office in Canandaigua from 4:15-7:00pm. Booster doses will also be available that day for eligible adults. Get the...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Another COVID Death Reported in Cayuga County

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Cayuga County. According to the Health Department’s latest report, the victim was a man in his fifties. Yesterday saw the death of a woman in her seventies who tested positive for COVID. There have been 110 total deaths in Cayuga County due to the disease.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Town of Skaneateles Public Hearing on Pot Opt Out Monday

As the December 31 deadline to opt out of parts of the State’s marijuana law quickly approaches, the Town of Skaneateles will be discussing the issue at its town board meeting. A public hearing will be held at 7:00pm, Monday, to discuss a proposed law that would prevent dispensaries from operating within the town’s borders.
SKANEATELES, NY
FL Radio Group

Five New COVID Deaths Reported in Steuben County

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification Wednesday of the deaths of five individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 248. The individuals who passed were:. • Male resident from the Village of Bath who...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
Cayuga County, NY
Health
FL Radio Group

Onondaga County Housing Development Construction Begins

Governor Hochul has announced construction is beginning on a 15-million dollar affordable housing development in Onondaga County. Monarch Commons will hold 50 apartments with 35 of those meant for adults 55 and older while the remaining 15 are for veterans experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. Hochul says that besides helping vulnerable county residents, the commons are a model for energy efficient housing. The development is being designed to meet the state’s green building standards.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Readies for StarShine Saturday Night

The 36th annual StarShine will take place Saturday night in the village of Penn Yan. Yates County Chamber of Commerce President Jessica Bacher says there will be plenty of entertainment on hand for everyone. Jessica says there are a few additions as well. StarShine gets underway at 4. For more...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Surgeons Group Opposes Hochul’s Executive Order

The Governor’s executive order limiting elective surgeries in order to free up resources for possible COVID surges comes into effect today. Some are saying this will do more harm than good. In a statement released today, the New York State Society of Orthopedic Surgeons says the policy fails to consider several important factors.
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

StarShine Returns to the Village of Penn Yan Saturday

Following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, StarShine returns to the village of Penn Yan Saturday night. Yates County Chamber of Commerce President Jessica Bacher says the 36th annual event gets underway at 4 p.m. and, of course, two residents of the North Pole will also be visiting on...
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fingerlakes Mall#Quadrant Biosciences#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Monroe County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Personnel Tax Exemption

Governor Hochul signed legislation today allowing Monroe County to provide a 10% exemption on real property taxes to volunteer firefighter or emergency personnel who have served their organization for at least two years. The tax exemption will be taken off the assessed value of property for city, village, town, part town, special district, school district, fire district, or county purposes.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario Wastewater Pump Station Flood-wall Completed

A 400-thousand dollar project to protect a Wayne County pump station has been completed. The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the completion of the flood-wall system designed to protect the Ontario Main Wastewater Pumping Station from future flooding. The site services wastewater for 6,000 residents, local businesses, and the neighboring Robert Emmett Ginna Nuclear Power Plant.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Hits Record COVID Numbers

Wayne County’s newest COVID-19 update sees numbers climbing to their, as of yet, highest points. Wayne County Public Health reports that the total hospitalizations, current active case count, and new positive cases over the last 24 hours all represent new highs. 163 new cases have been reported. There are 722 active cases and 37 persons currently hospitalized due to the disease.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Public Hearing Tonight on Financial Assistance for Lake’s Edge Seneca Project

The Geneva Industrial Development Agency tonight holds a public hearing on the financial assistance package for the Lake’s Edge Seneca project. The Pennsylvania developer is looking for $8-million dollars in tax breaks for the $25-million dollar project that includes a 111-room hotel, wedding venue, rooftop bar, restaurants, and a brewery on the old American Legion property overlooking Seneca Lake.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

County Helps Close Financial Gap for Sterling Nature Center Project

Cayuga County will use some of the funding it received from the American Rescue Plan Act to help the Sterling Nature Center revitalization project continue to move forward. A resolution approved last week by the county legislature not only awarded construction bids for the project but also helped to close an 861-THOUSAND dollar funding gap by using some of more than 14-MILLION dollars it will receive from the federal government.
STERLING, NY
FL Radio Group

Village of Newark Awarded $10 Million DRI Grant

The Village of Newark will receive $10 million in funding as the Finger Lakes Region winner of the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. “Investing in our downtowns is vital to reigniting New York’s recovery,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These awards will enhance Rochester, which was also awarded a DRI, and Newark so that locals and visitors alike can enjoy all these areas have to offer. The Finger Lakes is a region brimming with history and attractions and I look forward to seeing how these winners will use their funds to bring their communities to the next level.”
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

NYSEG and Land Trust Reach Agreement on Bell Station property

A land purchase agreement has been reached between the Finger Lakes Land Trust and New York State Electric & Gas Corp. for the 470-Acre Bell Station, the largest privately-owned undeveloped lake shoreline in the Finger Lakes. Governor Hochul in September announced that NYSEG had canceled the auction of land known as Bell Station with 3,400 feet of shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake in Tompkins County and that three state agencies would facilitate permanent protection of this parcel and maximize public access.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy