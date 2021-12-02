COVID Testing Clinic Coming Saturday to Fingerlakes Mall

The Village of Newark will receive $10 million in funding as the Finger Lakes Region winner of the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. “Investing in our downtowns is vital to reigniting New York’s recovery,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These awards will enhance Rochester, which was also awarded a DRI, and Newark so that locals and visitors alike can enjoy all these areas have to offer. The Finger Lakes is a region brimming with history and attractions and I look forward to seeing how these winners will use their funds to bring their communities to the next level.”

NEWARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO