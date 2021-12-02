ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson stops by school of nation's No. 1 prospect

By Staff Reports
Clemson stopped by the school of the nation’s top-ranked prospect in the class of 2024 on Thursday.

Tigers quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter was at Catawba Ridge High School (Fort Mill, S.C.), home to Jadyn Davis.

Davis is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

The 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland and Oregon.

Davis camped at Clemson this past June and returned to campus on Nov. 20 for the Tigers’ game vs. Wake Forest at Death Valley.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Davis at his high school in July.

“I like it a lot,” Davis said to TCI of Clemson. “You look at the quarterback tradition there with Tajh Boyd starting it off, then (Deshaun) Watson, then Trevor (Lawrence), and DJ (Uiagalelei), that’s a pretty heavy-hitting quarterback class right there. Coach (Brandon) Streeter’s proven that he knows how to develop quarterbacks for the next level. I like Clemson a lot.”

