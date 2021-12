Statistics are funny things. On one hand, they help us understand the world around us — the risks and nuances — and sort out what to worry about and what to ignore. On the other hand, statistics can offer a false sense of security, lull us into believing that the odds are so long on various dangers that we don’t have to consider them at all. Surely these things will happen to the other percentage of people, not to us.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO