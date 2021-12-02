ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former deputy charged with murder in shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 1 day ago

A former sheriff’s deputy in Ohio was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man. Jason Meade has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide, according to court documents obtained by CBS affiliate WBNS. The charges...

michiganchronicle.com

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
MICHIGAN STATE
Intelligencer

More Capitol Riot Charges For Former Wheeling Resident, His Wife

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A former Washington County couple accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned Friday on additional charges, while a federal judge also denied their request to possess a firearm to protect livestock on their poultry farm in North Carolina. Dale “DJ”...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
State
Ohio State
Reason.com

How Did Ahmaud Arbery's 3 Assailants End Up With 12 Murder Convictions?

There were a lot of guilty verdicts read out last week at the close of the Ahmaud Arbery trial, something that likely came as a shock to very few people. After all, footage showed Travis McMichael killing the Georgia man after he and two others tracked Arbery down in their trucks and blocked him from escaping. But one part may have been confusing: How did three men rack up a collective 12 murder convictions after McMichael shot one person?
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

One injured in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A shooting in the area of the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Kendal Avenue is under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department. According to a release by police, the shooting was reported Tuesday just before 2 p.m. The release also says initial reports indicate a man...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NWI.com

2 wanted on charges they shot 61-year-old man over food stamp card

CROWN POINT — Two Gary men were wanted Wednesday on charges they shot a 61-year-old man multiple times after he refused to give them a food stamp card he wanted to sell for $50. Darryl L. Rodriguez, 32, and Jamel D. Hutson, 32, are accused of using another man's car...
GARY, IN
CBS Baltimore

Who Is Manzie Smith Jr., Man Accused Of Killing 69-Year-Old Evelyn Player?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police and city officials on Thursday said 62-year-old Manzie Smith Jr. had been arrested and charged with the murder of Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old church staffer who was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore last month. According to court records, the last known address of Smith, who sometimes appears in records with the Sr. suffix, is in the Oldtown neighborhood. Officers arrested Smith on Wednesday in the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood. Smith was convicted of rape and assault in 1992, but Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday there was no evidence Smith sexually assaulted Player. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery. Smith was released on mandatory supervision, which ended in October, Harrison said. There’s also no evidence Smith and Player knew each other, the commissioner said. Investigators found DNA evidence at the scene of Player’s murder that led them to Smith, but Harrison declined to offer more details.
BALTIMORE, MD
wsgw.com

15-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Oxford High School Shooting

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
PUBLIC SAFETY
wsgw.com

Suspect arrested in killing of Jacqueline Avant

Los Angeles police have made an arrest in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant. The 81-year-old was gunned down in the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion. Police say 29-year-old Aariel Maynor is responsible for fatally shooting the philanthropist in her home in the wealthy Beverly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wsgw.com

Accused King Soopers shooter deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial

The man accused of opening fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado last March and killing 10 people has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for the time being, the Boulder County district attorney’s office told CBS News on Friday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and more than 20 counts of attempted murder, among other charges.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

3 Teens Now Charged As Adults After Shooting In Hinkley High School Parking Lot

(CBS4) – Three 16-year-old boys are now being charged as adults for their alleged roles in the shooting outside of William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora. The hearing for Diego Flores, Dalen Brewer and Larry Jefferson took place on Tuesday morning at the Arapahoe County Justice Center, and all three remain in jail. Larry Jefferson (credit: Arapahoe County) Dalen Brewer (credit: Arapahoe County) Three students were injured when shots rang out in the parking lot earlier this month. Flores, Brewer and Jefferson each face four counts of attempted murder, one count of first and second degree assault and having a weapon on school...
AURORA, CO
WHIZ

Hilliard Woman Pleads Guilty

A Hilliard woman enters a guilty plea in connection to a long term investigation that led to the arrest of eight individuals that involved several state, local and federal agencies. In Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County Victoria “Vic” Barrientos plead guilty to attempted money laundering. The remaining counts against...
HILLIARD, OH
The Independent

Michigan school shooting - latest: FBI searches for ‘fugitive’ parents as lawyer insists they haven’t fled

Ethan Crumbley’s parents have reportedly gone missing after being charged with involuntary manslaughter over the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday, three days after their 15-year-old son allegedly killed four classmates and wounwoundedothersded seven others.Early on Saturday, officers found a vehicle believed to belong to the Crumbleys, a black Kia SUV with number DQG 5203, when they were searching for the couple. However, it was empty and the manhunt for the two continues.The parents were set to be arraigned at 4pm Friday but they did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wsgw.com

Three Dead, Eight Wounded in Oxford High School Shooting

Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Three high school students are dead and eight people, including a teacher, were wounded when a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School opened fire at the school Tuesday afternoon. The deceased were a 16-year-old boy, and two girls, ages 14 and 17. As of 5:00 p.m., two of the wounded were in surgery and the others were reported in stable condition. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was arrested at the school and the handgun used in the shooting was recovered.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Death Toll Rises to 4 Following Shooting at Oxford High

Students attend a vigil at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A 17-year-old boy had died a day after a 15-year-old...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

