Video: Narduzzi on Wake Forest, coaching changes and more

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
Earlier today, reports indicated that newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly tried to poach Ohio State assistant head coach/running backs coach Tony Alford from the Buckeyes’ program. Also included in those reports was a quick denial from Kelly’s former assistant. Just a few hours after these reports surfaced, Alford confirmed...
New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
Oklahoma’s coaching search is winding down. Multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed to SI Sooners that plans are being made for OU athletic director Joe Castiglione to stage an introductory press conference on Sunday or possibly early Monday. It's unknown when an announcement could be made, although it...
Brian Kelly has bailed on his players at Notre Dame, been hired as head coach at LSU and faked a southern accent while pandering to his new fans. Now he’s also fired his first Tigers holdover. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Kelly has terminated long-time strength and conditioning...
Earlier this week, I suggested that new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly should take a look at Georgia Bulldogs assistant Will Muschamp for the Tigers’ defensive coordinator position. After thinking about it for a couple of days, I’ve changed my mind. Muschamp could still be a decent hire, but...
Mark Turgeon was never the right fit as Maryland’s basketball coach. The Terrapins deserve better than a postgame whiner who couldn’t fix roster problems. It just took 10 years for the university and coach to admit it.
Nobody can really blame Riley for his decision to ditch the Sooners, but the way he went about it definitely left something to be desired. His manner of handling himself is why this one-word sign went up at Oklahoma after his exit, not the fact that he left. On Tuesday...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
Brian Kelly made waves among Tigers faithful when it was announced he wasn’t bringing back long-time LSU staff member. On Friday, news broke that Kelly opted not to retain the Tigers’ long time strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, who helped propel the team to three national titles. To illustrate,...
Brian Kelly’s first few days on the LSU job probably haven’t gone as he would have expected as his staff of assistants at Notre Dame have largely come out and stated they’re staying in South Bend. There is a very good chance that run is over for Notre Dame however...
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are mired in a slugfest on Saturday night in Stillwater, with major College Football Playoff implications at play. During the third quarter of the game, Oklahoma defender Brian Asamoah delivered a cheap shot to the groin of the Oklahoma State quarterback. As you can see below,...
