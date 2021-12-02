ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur City Council considering expansion of Nelson Park docks

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBcHi_0dCg3W1a00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur City Council will consider a potential expansion of Lake Decatur commercial docks at Nelson Park during its Dec. 6 meeting.

The proposal, a joint venture with the Decatur Park District and a local company that would build the docks, is due to the demand for high-quality docks from the boating public.

The proposed site for this project is on the southwestern edge of the existing marina area, adjacent to the breakwater, so it displaces the least number of existing docks.

Any displaced dock owner would have the first choice to move to the new docks.

The proposed memorandum of understanding between the city and park district would serve as a template for future leases and future enlargement of other Lake Decatur dock facilities.

People wanting to learn more about the project can contact the City manager’s Office at 217-424-2801.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Neil Street lane closure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order to perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, Visu-Sewer Construction, Inc. will be closing short sections of southbound traffic on North Neil Street. Officials said southbound traffic will merge into a single lane through a short construction work zone from Columbia Street to Park Avenue. The single-lane closure will be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Shane Brandel appointed to Decatur Police Chief

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City Manager Scot Wrighton announced Friday that Shane Brandel has been appointed to Decatur Police Chief. Officials said this is an upgrade from Brandel’s previous title of Interim Police Chief. “Law Enforcement is a challenging but honorable profession and these are different times for the police,” said Wrighton. “Decatur needs a […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Sewer maintenance to begin on Walnut Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Traffic on Walnut Street in downtown Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Friday as construction crews perform maintenance on the street’s sewers. Visu-Swer Construction Inc. will be closing short sections of northbound traffic on the west side of Walnut between Clark and Main Streets. Traffic through this portion of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sewer maintenance to begin on Bradley Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Traffic on a section of Bradley Avenue near Parkland College will be merged into one lane on Thursday and Friday. Visu-Sewer of Missouri, LLC will be performing routine sewer maintenance on Bradley between Duncan Road and Parkland Court. Maintenance is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both east and westbound […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Sports
WCIA

Boil order enacted due to water leak

WINDSOR, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Windsor in Shelby County is under a boil order. A city official said there was a water leak in front of the high school, and the city water tower had to be shut down to fix the leak. This is a developing story.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Organizations announce plans for facility that will help battle addiction

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new health facility was announced Friday for the Vermilion County community. The project was spearheaded by Step Up Vermilion County, according to Vermilion County Advantage CEO Tim Dudley. Step Up Chairperson Deanna Witzel said the organization wants to connect families to resources they need and address problems within the community. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois airports receive state funding for construction, improvements

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several airports throughout the central Illinois region were named by the Pritzker Administration as the future recipients of funds from the Rebuild Illinois Program. A total of $105 million is being distributed among 96 projects to revitalize and improve public airports throughout Illinois – $94 million in state funding and $11.5 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Road closes until April next year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order to complete soil remediation, Ameren Illinois will close Fifth Street between Church Street and Washington Street from December 6 to April 5, 2022. Officials said the street will be closed to traffic, but all local properties will be maintained. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route as the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docks#Weather#Park District#Boating#The Decatur City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

COVID-related issues force remote learning at two schools

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two schools in the Hoopeston Area School District are going remote because of COVID-19 related issues. The superintendent says John Greer School is temporarily closed because of COVID staffing issues. It will reopen on Thursday, December 9. To see more details, click here. The district also announced Maple Grade School is […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign School District to host virtual hiring fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School District will be hosting a Virtual Hiring Fair on December 7. Officials said the event will go from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4:30 p.m.. According to them, open positions include clerical staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians. Anyone interested in participating can […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Macon Resources restarts Parent’s Night Out program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) is restarting their Parent’s Night Out program (PNO) for children with developmental disabilities and their siblings. Officials said this program gives parents and guardians a few hours of free time while their children benefit from social interaction, educational programming, creative play, crafts, games and holiday activities. “MRI […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Landmarks Illinois seeks nominations for 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Landmarks Illinois, a statewide historic preservation advocacy nonprofit organization, is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. Nonprofit organizations, neighborhood groups, preservation advocates, city officials and residents of Illinois are encouraged to submit a nomination for a place in their community that is in critical need of preservation. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy