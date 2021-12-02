Decatur City Council considering expansion of Nelson Park docks

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur City Council will consider a potential expansion of Lake Decatur commercial docks at Nelson Park during its Dec. 6 meeting.

The proposal, a joint venture with the Decatur Park District and a local company that would build the docks, is due to the demand for high-quality docks from the boating public.

The proposed site for this project is on the southwestern edge of the existing marina area, adjacent to the breakwater, so it displaces the least number of existing docks.

Any displaced dock owner would have the first choice to move to the new docks.

The proposed memorandum of understanding between the city and park district would serve as a template for future leases and future enlargement of other Lake Decatur dock facilities.

People wanting to learn more about the project can contact the City manager’s Office at 217-424-2801.

