Gold Fields Ltd.’s flagship $860 million expansion project in Chile has stumbled over a large rodent, whose prized fur saw it hunted to the brink of extinction. The Johannesburg-based gold miner must come up with a new plan to move more than 20 short-tailed chinchillas from its Salares Norte site after Chile’s environmental agency halted its original relocation program when two out of four animals died. The project in the country’s Atacama region is one of the last wild refuges of the bluish-grey furred rodent.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO