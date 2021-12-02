Talkback 16: Omicron variant

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there's reaction to Scranton getting state funds to fix up the pools at Nay Aug Park. Plus, one woman has some questions for Lisa. But first, there are comments about Dr. Oz running for senate in Pennsylvania. If you like Talkback, you'll love...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Scott's trying something a little different with this Talkback Feedback. Usually, he collects the best, most august calls from over a week or so. But this time, Scott picks one night of calls and one perfect backdrop for Talkback Feedback. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check...
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a big moment in Massachusetts politics with Governor Baker deciding not to seek re-election. Four democrats and one republican have already announced their candidacy for the corner office.
“I would have welcomed a debate with Governor Baker,” said former State Senator Benjamin Downing. He’s already been trying to start a debate for the past few months and the democrats are sharing similar issues.
State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz has already launched her campaign, along with Harvard professor Danielle Allen, Orlando Silva of Shrewsbury and republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative with the support of...
States across the U.S. are drawing new electoral districts for the next decade in a process called redistricting. In some states, districts are drawn by the state legislature; in others, by an independent redistricting commission.
By federal law, congressional districts must be of equal population and must protect minority representation under the Voting Rights Act by guaranteeing that minority voters have an equal opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.
In many states, elections must also be “fair” to political parties or candidates as dictated by explicit provisions on partisan fairness, or implicitly under “free and equal” clauses in state law.
We...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Photolink library becomes a place for memories in time, and Mike Stevens is here to open the doors. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. See more of our Photolink Library stories on YouTube.
Tuesdays are special at KAXE/KBXE. It’s the day we celebrate Phenology - the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Every week our resident phenologist John Latimer gathers messages from listeners in regard to what they are noticing outside. During the school year things get wildly more exciting when we hear from students all around the listening area as they send in their observations and questions! This week we heard from three classrooms and received several questions from listeners! Don't hesitate to reach out if you have a question or observation. We'd love to hear from you!
GREENSBURG — A local woman and a group of volunteers collect holiday cards, fill them out, and then send them to local nursing homes and assisted living facilities to deliver a little bit of holiday cheer. Beginning in 2020, Allison Haley used Facebook to solicit friends and family for their...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was an extraordinary day for a member of our Newswatch 16 team. Our very own Carmella Mataloni got married Saturday afternoon at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton. Carmella married Robert Casey of Scranton with a little over a hundred friends and family members in attendance. The...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Harrisburg Automotive Trade Association’s (HATA) Board of Directors announced today that there will be no Pennsylvania Auto Show in 2022. Daniel McMillen, of HATA, said in a statement that this was a "difficult decision," but because of low inventory levels and current conditions, the association "unfortunately cannot produce an event of the caliber that show-goers have come to expect and deserve."
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Heart surgeon turned TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he is running in the Republican Primary for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in 2022. He made the announcement Tuesday, November 30, on Twitter and Fox News. This race was already drawing national attention before Dr. Oz joined...
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Jewish community of Lancaster celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with a public candle lighting in Penn Square on Sunday evening. The ceremony, which came a day after Lancaster’s city menorah was vandalized. The menorah was found Saturday morning with parts of its metal bent out of shape and unusable.
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The note that Jenna Gasker from Lehighton attached to a Christmas tree on Friday morning is about to travel hundreds of miles. "The troops will be able to have a little piece of home from a small town in Lehighton with them," Gasker said. One after the...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Christmas won't come until the end of the month, but Pennsylvania legislators woke up on the first morning of December to find an early present under the tree. Back after taking 2020 off, state lawmakers' automatic pay raise went into effect December 1. For rank-and-file State House...
Can you believe how fast December made its appearance this year? Children, old and young, will be looking forward to the coming of Saint Nick and all the traditions of the holiday season. Decorations of lights and yard decor started up even before Thanksgiving! Let the hanging of tinsel and lights begin! There is such pleasure in watching a child’s eyes light up in anticipation of things to come as gifts begin appearing beneath the twinkling, ornament bedecked Christmas trees.
Regional transportation leaders are inviting the public to two online meetings about the Interstate 81 Improvement Strategy in south-central Pennsylvania.
The online meetings will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 to hear feedback from communities affected by the interstate.
...
The Omicron variant has now been detected in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms it was found in a traveler who returned to California from South Africa last week; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders in the Carolinas and across the country are working to get ahead of the latest COVID-19 variant. Omicron is spreading in a number of countries and many experts said it's only a matter of time before it's detected in the U.S. The CDC is strengthening its recommendations for COVID-19 booster shots because of the variant.
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The person who tested positive is a man in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia. Cases have also been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. South Africa initially reported […]
