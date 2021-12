At least two windows were smashed in Montclair last week, police said — a rear car window and a 100-year-old church window. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, an employee at Christ Church on Church Street reported that a rock was thrown through a window on the north side of the church. The window was approximately 100 years old, according to police. The value of the window was unknown at the time of the report.

